Camila Cabello on finding a 'work-life balance' during the pandemic: 'I was completely burnt out'

Camila Cabello is reflecting on the benefits of slowing life down.

The “Havana” singer, who will next star in Amazon Prime’s fairytale musical Cinderella, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message about the importance of balance. Sharing a photo of herself lying down on the couch, she wrote, “One of the biggest things I learned during the pandemic was the importance of REST. Before I literally had no choice but to stop and stand still, I didn’t know what work-life balance was. I felt guilty during days off because I felt like I wasn’t being productive or I could be doing more. At the same time, right before we were forced to quarantine I was completely burnt out and felt like I couldn’t do this career anymore.”

The Fifth Harmony alum added that using her time off to rest, cultivate new hobbies and exercise ultimately helped her feel “inspired,” “passionate” and “way more creative.”

“Nowadays I never feel guilty about making time for time off because I know that without rest, and time for joy, laziness, and play, I will feel burnt-out, stressed, sad, and exhausted and I won’t be able to do the work I want to put out into the world,” she continued. “In a culture that wears exhaustion and business as a badge of honor, remember we are just animals who were meant to be roaming around the forest eating, pooping; and making babies; and in the way our society is built, overwork is literally killing us.”

Cabello urged those who are returning to “hustling” to not “forget that rest is honorable, necessary, and sacred.”

She concluded, “We are not robots and our brains are not computers. For the sake of our health and happiness during our brief time here on earth, the societal structures of work and how it relates to an individual’s mental health need an upgrade. Imma go back to doing nothing today.”

Cabello has used her social media platform to speak out about mental health in the past. Recently, she posted a TikTok video explaining how she’s working to love and appreciate her body after initially feeling insecure while out for a run.

“We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretchmarks and fat,” she said in the video. “And we gotta own that, baby.”