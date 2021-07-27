Camila Cabello gets real about period symptoms: 'Ladies u know what I’m talkin bout'

Camila Cabello is getting candid on TikTok once again — and this time, it’s about her love of Midol.

The “Havana” singer took to the video-sharing app to praise the medication, which provides relief from many period symptoms such as cramps. In the TikTok, which is set to Drake’s “Know Yourself,” Cabello looks miserable until she pops two Midol — packaging and all! Once she swallows the pills, however, she’s happy as a clam — and sporting a chic purple dress.

“When the Mydol [sic] hits,” Cabello wrote over the video.

In the caption, Cabello wrote, “ladies u know what I’m talkin bout. (Not an ad I just was having the worst period cramps of all time today)"

More than 90 percent of people who menstruate experience at least one premenstrual symptom, which can include gastrointestinal pain, bloating and moodiness. Other "ladies" who can certainly relate to Cabello's TikTok include some of the star's celebrity peers. Singer Jessie J told ActionAid, "I had very painful and heavy periods growing up. So I had to always be prepared and ready for them to start anything as mine would last longer than the norm."

Dakota Johnson said that the "hormonal changes" she experiences during her menstrual cycle are "ruining" her life.

"Every month. It's unbelievable. It's really f—ing amazing," the 50 Shades of Grey actress told InStyle. "I can't get a grip on it. I'm like, what? Every time, I'm totally scandalized about what happens to my body and my brain. My boobs are like eight times the size they normally are."

Dove Cameron previously confessed she wasn't always so comfortable talking about her period. The Descendants actress told Seventeen, "I used to spend my allowance on tampons. I just didn't want to talk to anybody about my body. If I could go back and tell myself that it was okay [to talk about my period], I would go back and tell myself that was okay."

This isn’t the first time that Cabello, who is set to star in Amazon Prime’s Cinderella, got honest with her TikTok followers. Earlier this month, she spoke about feeling insecure about her stomach while working out.

“I wasn't tucking it in, because I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn't tuck it in all the time," the Fifth Harmony alum explained. "And I was like, 'Damn.' But then I reminded myself that being at war with your body is so last season."

She then added, “We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby."