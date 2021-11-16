Camila Cabello calls into favorite podcast for vegan recipe help: 'my first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner'

Camila Cabello is attempting to find the perfect recipes for Thanksgiving, just like everyone else.

The singer and Cinderella star recently phoned in to her favorite podcast, Home Cooking, hosted by Samin Nosrat and Hrishikesh Hirway, to get their insights on how to cook a really good vegan holiday meal.

Camila Cabello is eager to find great recipes that will suit her vegan and non-vegan friends. (Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for L'Oreal)

“Home Cooking is my favorite podcast,” Cabello gushed before added that while she’s “not vegetarian or vegan all the time,” she’s desperate for recipes that will satisfy both her vegan and non-vegan friends this year, given that she’s likely to be cooking solo.

“In Miami I don’t know where I can get ethically sourced meat or turkey,” she continued. “What are some good vegan options for Thanksgiving dinner? This is going to be my first time cooking Thanksgiving dinner. Is there anything you suggest for a vegan dinner that some people in the family who aren’t vegan will still enjoy?”

One idea thrown out by Nosrat was a recipe found in Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi’s book, Jerusalem — a stuffed eggplant with lamb and pine nuts, replacing the lamb with crumbled vegan Beyond Burger.

“It’s interesting,” Cabello explained. “I’ve had Beyond Meat in a vegan burrito with some cheese and it tastes amazing. It tastes just like meat. But then when I try to make it myself, something about it tastes kind of plastic-y to me. So maybe I just need to be adding more spices.” (The aspiring vegan cook and others like her, by the way, may also want to look to recent vegan Thanksgiving recipe guides from Global Citizen, CNN, Bon Appetít or the New York Times.)

Cabello is in for a journey, given that she’s been making adjustments over the holidays from traditional cultural cuisines. “Last year was the first time eating traditional American Thanksgiving food because I’m Cuban-Mexican,” she later noted.

The singer has been open about her relationship with food in the past, including transitioning to eating more fruits and vegetables more regularly.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have helped each other when it comes to building a healthier lifestyle, especially around food. (Photo: Gotham/WireImage)

Last month, her boyfriend Shawn Mendes confirmed during a Q&A that she was so inspired by his healthy eating habits that she's since embraced more of her own. “She always ate vegetables,” he told fans, according to Hola!. “I just eat a lot of vegetables so when she saw me eating a lot of vegetables, she ate more.”

Cabello also confirmed that Mendes has been an influence. “Shawn has influenced me to be healthier,” she told BBC radio, per Hola “I was not healthy at all before. I never ate vegetables before. Just like, easy vegetables like cucumbers or cold carrots with Caesar. Which I wouldn’t say are hard vegetables.”

The singer's overall mindset with food — which she admitted to using as a means to coat her anxiety, per Glamour — is becoming in sync with her relationship with fitness.

This summer, she went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of herself following a workout in the park.

“I was just running in the park minding my own business trying to be fit, trying to keep it healthy,” she said in the video. “And I am wearing a top that shows my belly. And I wasn’t tucking it in. ’Cause I was running and existing like a normal person that doesn’t tuck it in all the time. And I was like 'Damn.'"

She continued, "But then I reminded myself being at war with your body is so last season. I am grateful for this body that lets me do what I need to do. We are real women with curves and cellulite and stretch marks and fat. And we gotta own that, baby.”