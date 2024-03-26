Cameron Diaz in Valentino, Stella McCartney and More of Her Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years

It’s been a long time since Cameron Diaz graced a major red carpet for a film premiere, photocall or event like the Met Gala. The actress made the decision to step back from acting in 2018 in order to focus on her business ventures and her family. The actress is married to Benji Madden, with whom she shares two children. Roughly six years after her retirement, however, Diaz will make her comeback in the Netflix film “Back in Action,” co-starring Jamie Foxx.

Before Diaz hits the red carpet this coming year, looking back at her style through the years informs just how classic and playful her fashion has always been. The actress has worn several designers through the years for special occasions and industry events. Most notably, she’s fashioned looks by Valentino, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Chanel, among others. Regardless of what she’s sporting, Diaz often makes a look completely her own, making her style effortlessly versatile and a joy to watch evolve over the years.

More from WWD

Ahead, see some of Diaz’s best red carpet looks through the years.

2007 Academy Awards

Cameron Diaz at the 2007 Academy Awards.

For the 2007 Academy Awards, Diaz fashioned this white off-the-shoulder Valentino gown with floral detailing. She accessorized the look with silver heels and a coordinated clutch.

2010 Golden Globe Awards

Cameron Diaz at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards.

Diaz brought some major fire power to the 2010 Golden Globes red carpet in this fiery red Alexander McQueen gown.

2011 “Bad Teacher” Premiere

Cameron Diaz at the 2011 “Bad Teacher” premiere.

For the June 2011 premiere of her comedy “Bad Teacher,” Diaz opted for this Chanel minidress with Casadei pumps and Cartier jewels.

2012 “What To Expect When You’re Expecting” Premiere

Cameron Diaz at the 2012 “What To Expect When You’re Expecting” Premiere.

Diaz put her signature spin on the little black dress at the premiere of “What To Expect When You’re Expecting,” wearing this Valentino minidress.

2013 Met Gala

Cameron Diaz at the 2013 Met Gala.

Diaz looked brilliant in this blue Stella McCartney dress with a spiked gold belt at the 2013 Met Gala.

2014 ESPYS

Cameron Diaz at the 2014 ESPYS.

Donning yet another LBD, Diaz looked classic in this Reed Krakoff black dress for the 2014 ESPYS.

2014 “Annie” Premiere

Cameron Diaz at the 2014 “Annie” premiere.

For her last major film performance, before making the decision to retire in 2018, Diaz fashioned this Christian Dior look for the December 2014 premiere of “Annie.”

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Actress Cameron Diaz attends the 'Annie' world premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on December 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 16: (SUN NEWSPAPER OUT. MANDATORY CREDIT PHOTO BY DAVE J. HOGAN GETTY IMAGES REQUIRED) Cameron Diaz attends a photocall for "Annie" at Corinthia Hotel London on December 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 05: Cameron Diaz attends the German premiere of the film 'Sex Tape' at CineStar on September 5, 2014 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Target Presse Agentur Gmbh/WireImage)

View Gallery

Launch Gallery: Cameron Diaz's Red Carpet Style Through the Years [Photos]

Best of WWD