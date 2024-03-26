Cameron Diaz in Valentino, Stella McCartney and More of Her Best Red Carpet Looks Through the Years
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
It’s been a long time since Cameron Diaz graced a major red carpet for a film premiere, photocall or event like the Met Gala. The actress made the decision to step back from acting in 2018 in order to focus on her business ventures and her family. The actress is married to Benji Madden, with whom she shares two children. Roughly six years after her retirement, however, Diaz will make her comeback in the Netflix film “Back in Action,” co-starring Jamie Foxx.
Before Diaz hits the red carpet this coming year, looking back at her style through the years informs just how classic and playful her fashion has always been. The actress has worn several designers through the years for special occasions and industry events. Most notably, she’s fashioned looks by Valentino, Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Chanel, among others. Regardless of what she’s sporting, Diaz often makes a look completely her own, making her style effortlessly versatile and a joy to watch evolve over the years.
More from WWD
Tiffany Haddish Sparkles in Sequined Retrofête Power Suit at the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
The Future of Valentino After Pierpaolo Piccioli's Major Aesthetic Stamp
Ahead, see some of Diaz’s best red carpet looks through the years.
2007 Academy Awards
For the 2007 Academy Awards, Diaz fashioned this white off-the-shoulder Valentino gown with floral detailing. She accessorized the look with silver heels and a coordinated clutch.
2010 Golden Globe Awards
Diaz brought some major fire power to the 2010 Golden Globes red carpet in this fiery red Alexander McQueen gown.
2011 “Bad Teacher” Premiere
For the June 2011 premiere of her comedy “Bad Teacher,” Diaz opted for this Chanel minidress with Casadei pumps and Cartier jewels.
2012 “What To Expect When You’re Expecting” Premiere
Diaz put her signature spin on the little black dress at the premiere of “What To Expect When You’re Expecting,” wearing this Valentino minidress.
2013 Met Gala
Diaz looked brilliant in this blue Stella McCartney dress with a spiked gold belt at the 2013 Met Gala.
2014 ESPYS
Donning yet another LBD, Diaz looked classic in this Reed Krakoff black dress for the 2014 ESPYS.
2014 “Annie” Premiere
For her last major film performance, before making the decision to retire in 2018, Diaz fashioned this Christian Dior look for the December 2014 premiere of “Annie.”
Cameron Diaz’s Red Carpet Style Through the Years [Photos]
Launch Gallery: Cameron Diaz's Red Carpet Style Through the Years [Photos]
Best of WWD