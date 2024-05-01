This California Vineyard Estate Owned by a Former Super Bowl Champ Can Be Yours for $7 Million

A Paso Robles vineyard estate long owned by Terry and Jennifer Hoage has just popped up for sale. After a successful two-decade run, the couple have retired and closed the business; and now they’re offering the entire spread in the Willow Creek District for $7 million. The listing is held by Jenny Heinzen of Vineyard Professional Services.

Resting amid California’s Central Coast, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, the property housing the award-winning TH Estate Wines was previously known as Terry Hoage Wines. Records show the couple—he a former college and pro football player, and she an accomplished interior designer—paid $975,000 in summer 2002 for the 26-acre parcel, then subsequently began crafting Rhône varietals and Pinot Noir, having recently received their highest score of 98 points from Robert Parker Wine Advocate.

Until their recent retirement, Terry and Jennifer Hoage handled all aspects of processing Syrah grapes into high-end wines.

Featured at the gated property is a three-bedroom, three-bath main home that serves as a licensed vacation rental, one-bedroom, one-bath guesthouse with its own living area and kitchenette, and 1,000-square-foot multi-purpose workshop and studio with personal temperature-controlled wine storage. There’s also a 17.5-acre vineyard, plus 3,000 square feet of commercial space encompassing main and private tasting rooms, a lab space, an office, barrel storage and wine-making areas.

As for the primary residence, the stucco and stacked-stone structure offers up a wealth of modern living space boasting rich Cumaru wood floors and a Lutron lighting system. Other standout features include a dining area and family room that connect on either side to a gourmet kitchen outfitted with custom cabinetry, white Macaubas quartzite countertops, a spacious eat-in island, top-tier Wolf appliances, a wine cooler and walk-in pantry.

Licensed as a vacation rental, the main house features three en-suite bedrooms.

Elsewhere is a primary bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and luxe bath; and outdoors, the picturesque grounds are laced with fruit and olive trees, and host a covered al fresco patio for sipping your favorite vintage alongside a fire-pit and barbecue area, heated saltwater pool and spa, bocce court and another fire-pit right next to a sustainable pond.

And though the original brand and business have been dissolved and aren’t included in the sale, the property does come with the opportunity for the new owners to lease out the winery, start a legacy of their own by renaming the winery and continuing to cultivate the land, or use the building for another hobby or purpose.

The winery operation is nestled alongside a fire-pit conversation area and sustainable pond.

“Knowing that a book is only so long, we are now planning for a new chapter in our book of life,” the Hoageses said of their retirement. “We are extremely blessed to have both had two successful careers participating in exciting and invigorating endeavors. We have been fortunate to receive good press from wine critics, wonderful support from the Paso Robles community and spectacular club members that helped propel us on this journey.”

The pair added that they hope the new owners “will have the great fortune that we experienced and be embraced by the community we have been deeply fortunate to be a part of the past 20 years.”

An Iowa native, Hoage began his football career in 1980 at the University of Georgia, where he became a two-time All-American, earned a National Championship ring and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. After being drafted by the New Orleans Saints in ’84, he went on to spend 13 seasons in the NFL on six different teams, winning a Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) before retiring from the sport in ’97.

