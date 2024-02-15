Caitlin Clark’s Nike Deal: The Details of Her NIL Contract

Caitlin Clark has the opportunity to become the top-scoring NCAA Women’s Basketball player of all-time Thursday night. Entering the game against the Michigan Wolverines, the Iowa Hawkeyes guard is just 7 points shy of Kelsey Plum’s career record of 3,527 points.

Even before passing the mark, Clark is one of the most accomplished women’s college basketball players of all-time. She’s led the NCAA in scoring and assists for two consecutive years and is currently on pace to make it a third on both counts. She’s also a two-time unanimous first-team All-American and will likely repeat as the Naismith College Player of the Year and John R. Wooden Award winner. Upon completing her senior season, Clark is universally expected to be the no. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

As one of the defining college athletes of her generation, Clark has been in a unique position to profit off her success before going pro because of the Supreme Court ruling in 2021 that NCAA players be allowed compensation for name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals.

One such deal for Clark is with Nike, with which she’s been signed since 2022 and is likely to sign an even more lucrative contract upon turning pro. Below, Footwear News takes a look at the specifics of Clark’s Nike deal.

Caitlin Clark Nike Deal

Joining Nike in 2022

Just ahead of her junior season, Clark signed with Nike in fall 2022 to become one of the brand’s first NIL basketball players along with Bronny James, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner and Juju Watkins.

In a press release announcing the deal, Clark said: “I grew up watching Nike athletes across all sports play their game. They have inspired me to work hard and make a difference. I’m humbled to be part of this first Nike basketball class and passionate about inspiring the next.”

Nike added Clark will “continue to elevate the future of women’s sports as part of her partnership with Nike.”

Because of her endorsement deal, Nike is allowed to sell official Iowa Hawkeyes jerseys with her name on them — something that wasn’t allowed before the implementation of NIL deals. Nike also began selling T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing her name and number leading into last year’s NCAA Tournament, both of which are still on sale now.

How Much Is Her Contract Worth?

Although no specific figures for Clark’s Nike deal have been announced, the total annual projected value for her NIL deals is $818,000, according to On3. That makes her the fourth highest ranked among women’s college basketball players — behind Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson, and Haley Cavinder — and 40th overall among NIL athletes.

Who Else Does Clark Have Deals With?

In addition to Nike, Clark has also inked deals with Gatorade, State Farm, Buick, H&R Block and the Mid-Western and Southern United States grocery store chain Hy-Vee.

Clark’s State Farm deal, announced in October 2023, makes her the first NIL athlete for the company and puts her in league with pro athletes Patrick Mahomes and Chris Paul.

Topps also signed a contract with Clark in 2022 to have her featured in officially licensed trading cards.

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes handles the ball in the second quarter against Brinae Alexander #5 of the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 03, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. Getty Images

What Nike Shoes Does Clark Wear?

Like many other players in college and the pros, Clark has favored sneakers from the Nike Kobe Protro line, particularly the Kobe 6 Protro. This season, she’s worn both the “Grinch” and “Reverse Grinch” editions of the sneaker, the former of which is one of the most beloved Kobe sneakers of all-time, if not basketball shoes overall. During a historic triple-double output in last year’s NCAA Tournament, Clark also wore the Kobe 5 Protro “Bruce Lee.”

For her birthday in January, Clark also gave her teammates pairs of the Kyler Murray x Nike Dunk Low “Be One of 1” that originally released in November.

About the Author:

Ian Servantes is a Senior Trending News Editor for Footwear News specializing in sneaker coverage. He’s previously reported on streetwear and sneakers at Input and Highsnobiety after beginning his career on the pop culture beat. He subscribes to the idea that “ball is life” and doesn’t fuss over his kicks getting dirty.

