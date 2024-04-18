ButterBurgers, frozen custard, cheese curds: Culver's opens to crowd in Ontario

ONTARIO ― Did someone say ButterBurgers and frozen custard? And let’s not overlook the cheese curds.

Members of the Richland Area Chamber-Economic Development celebrated the official opening of Culver’s at 1364 Lexington-Springmill Road Wednesday as did dozens of people who packed the new eatery at 11 a.m. on opening day.

Doc Stumbo, who came to participate in the ribbon cutting, said his Culver's Double Deluxe was delicious as he and Jeff Parton of Richland Bank stayed after the festivities for lunch, enjoying milkshakes and cheese curds.

"I think I'm going to need more napkins," Parton said.

Chanse Meylan, owner of the new Culver's in Ontario, cuts the ribbon Wednesday mornig outside the newest burger spot in the area.

Ontario Mayor Randy Hutchinson said he is a big fan of the menu items, taking several varieties of custards to go for the office.

Owner Chanse Meylan, originally from Bay City, Michigan, introduced his wife, Allie, and their toddler, Grayson, to reporters as he explained he is very particular in the restaurant sites he chooses.

"When I was looking for where I was going to build the next Culver's restaurant, Ontario seemed to be the best choice, the community and everyone I've worked with so far have been nothing short of incredible," Meylan said.

He said Ontario and Richland County reminded him of his hometown, where Culver's is right across the street from Meijer's, and Menard's is right around the corner, which kind of made it seem like home.

"I originally started in insurance," he said.

He said he really liked working in teams and he had a good friend working at Culver's and after spending time with him working with really big teams, he said he enjoyed the impact a person could have with employees.

"We're really in the people business, so I happen to sell ButterBurgers and custard," he said after the ribbon cutting.

The staff at Culver's effort to keep up with demand during the lunch rush Wednesday morning.

He said the restaurant is known for its ButterBurgers and fresh frozen custard. Everything is made fresh, cooked to order. He said there are no warming drawers.

A resident of Findlay, the new owner said he has a team of 75 employees at the new store.

Meylan said Culver's is community-oriented and has events for groups such as Future Farmers of America on site, giving a percentage of sales to groups.

He said Culver's gets involved in programs such as Kids for Character where he gives out awards to teachers or administrators to pass out for perfect attendance or best on the bus.

"We also do custard donations if you're having some kind of event at the school like a read-a-thon that we can donate a bunch of custard," he said.

Culver's is headquartered in Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin. The closest Culver's restaurants to Mansfield include Medina and Powell.

In 1984, Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig Culver’s parents George and Ruth, opened the first Culver's in the family’s hometown of Sauk City, Wisconsin, according to the website. The company has more than 900 restaurants in 26 states.

The restaurant with to-go window is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: New Culver's restaurant opens on busy Ontario OH retail thoroughfare