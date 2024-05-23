Butler County pools, waterparks to open: What to know about hours, prices

May 23—Local pools and waterparks in Butler County will open this weekend for the summer season. Here is what you need to know about admission, hours and more.

Fairfield Aquatic Center, 2605 Augusta Blvd., Fairfield, will open Saturday. Hours are from noon to 8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays May 25-Aug. 11. On Aug. 12, the pool will be closed Mondays through Fridays and open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. The last day of the season will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 2.

The pool includes water-based activities including climbing wall, diving board, large swirling water slide, and spray ground.

Season passes and daily admission are available at the door. For more information, go to fairfield-city.org or call 513-939-2782.

Hamilton Parks Spraygrounds, at Crawford Woods, 2470 Hancock Ave.; Jim Grimm Park, 1025 Cleveland Ave.; L.J. Smith Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.; Marcum Park "M" Fountain, 116 Dayton St.; and Millikin Woods, 195 N. Washington Blvd. are currently open.

The Marcum Park Runnel (River section) will open Thursday.

The Booker T. Washington (BTW) Center, 1140 S. Front St., and Benninghofen Park, 913 Noyes Ave., are experiencing phone service issues and will open once that is resolved with AltaFiber.

Hours of operation are 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

For more information, go to hamiltonparks.net or call 513-785-7055.

Aqua Adventures, at 8762 Thomas Road, is a water park at Land of Illusion amusement park in Middletown and has beaches, inner tubes for floating and a designated zone for smaller children. It's biggest attraction is an inflatable obstacle course. It opens Saturday.

Hours are 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. May 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 27, and then open for the season 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, Sundays, and Fridays starting June 1, and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

For more information go online to landofillusion.com/aqua.

Oxford Aquatic Center, at 701 Kay Rench Drive, has a kiddie pool, slides, a lazy river, a diving board, and an 8-lane competition pool, opens Monday, May 27. Hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Season passes and daily admission are available at the door. For more information, go to cityofoxford/OPRD or call 513-523-7946.