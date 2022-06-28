Busy Philipps, 43, says she's never had Botox, fillers: 'People have actually accused me of work'

Busy Philipps, 43, is an open book.

The Girls5eva star shared her views on everything from divorce and co-parenting to facial enhancements on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, explaining that while she's been accused of having work done over the years, she never has.

The actress and activist said she hasn't had Botox or fillers injected, but has "no judgment" for women who do go that route. That being said, she isn't on board with women in their 20s jumping on the bandwagon early.

"I get disappointed when very young women start to f*** with their faces," she explained. "People have actually accused me of work, [but] I've been on camera since I was 19 years old. My face as a teenager and my face today is totally different because of having children, the hormones, losing and gaining weight, working out, structurally, I can't even explain to you how different I look now.

"My only point is that ... 23-year-olds, calm down… Your face is going to change… you lose the baby fat," she said. "And post-children, post-baby there's like a hormonal shift."

That's not to say she won't consider it in the future. "My rules in life are just, there are no rules," she said.

Philipps' honesty shouldn't come as a surprise. The actress — who's been vocal about her views on reproductive rights, a woman's right to choose and the cultural war against LGBTQ youth (her 13-year-old identifies as nonbinary) — has been praised for sharing her mental health journey publicly over the years.

In an interview with Yahoo Life in July 2021, Philipps opened up about being vulnerable on her social media, acknowledging that crying can be a form of self-care.

"I think it's great that more conversations are being had about mental health and well-being," she said. "It's helpful to get out your emotions and it's actually not helpful to hold things in. I think that the more people talk about and normalize mental health struggles or what they're going through in a real way — and not like a performative, superficial 'I'm doing this because I feel like I should be doing this' way — I think the better off we're all going to be."

