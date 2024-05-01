Burlington County seeking artists for special project centered around Big Rusty.

HAINESPORT - Burlington County wants creative types to turn trash into art.

Specifically, it's looking for original sculptures that are at least four feet high — and made of natural or recycled materials.

The project, inspired by a massive statue of a troll here, is intended to put at least 13 artworks on display across the county.

Possible gamechanger: Burlington County now allows pizza box recycling

The public art initiative will build on the county's distinction as the home of Big Rusty, a creation of Danish sculptor Thomas Dambo.

Dambo, who creates his trolls from cast-off materials, made Big Rusty almost entirely from objects found at the abandoned Creek Turn Ceramic factory in Hainesport.

The troll statue is now a centerpiece of the town's planned Turn Creek Park off Route 38.

Big Rusty, the friendly troll

“We were thrilled Mr. Dambo selected Burlington County to be the home of one of his amazing creations," said Felicia Hopson, the county's commissioner director.

"We love the statue so much, that we decided to ask some artists to create some more trolls so Big Rusty isn’t alone," she said.

The Burlington County Troll Trek project partners the county’s Parks System with municipalities and organizations.

The sculptures will be displayed in parks, downtowns and public locations across the county.

Preliminary designs for trolls will be accepted through June 1.

The county hopes to announce its selections in late June, with the trolls to be unveiled by late September.

The project will award $500 for expenses to each artist, who will be responsible for their sculpture's installation at a desired location.

Representatives of the Parks System and participating towns will review submissions.

For application guidelines, visit https://burlingtoncountynj.formstack.com/forms/troll_trek_application .

The project's being funded by the New Jersey Arts Council, along with additional support from participating towns and organizations.

