Burger King Is Turning A Carnival Treat Into A Frozen Beverage

Nothing screams spring quite like a colorful and sweet cold drink, and Burger King is channeling those carefree carnival vibes with its new Frozen Cotton Candy beverage. With an icy, slushy-like texture and a vibrant blue hue, the drink includes fruity notes of blue raspberry mixed with that quintessential cotton candy flavor.

For those who want to add a creamy element to the springtime treat, Burger King is also launching its new cold foam cloud topping, a fluffy layer of cream-based foam that can be added to its frozen beverages. Although customers will have to pay a little extra for this addition, those after the best deals should look to the fast food chain's app for discounts.

According to Burger King's press release, Royal Perks members will be able to snag one of these frozen drinks for only $1. Additionally, Burger King app users can earn points and gain food or drink rewards simply by playing games such as the new Cloud Float.

Read more: Fast Food Hamburgers Ranked Worst To Best

Cotton Candy And Cream Is A Brilliant Combination

cotton candy cloud burger king - Burger King / Instagram

While the new Frozen Cotton Candy beverage is available nationwide beginning on April 11, 2024, don't wait around to try it because it will only be on Burger King menus for a limited time while supplies last. Of course, there are many other frozen drinks for customers to enjoy, including Frozen Coke or Frozen Fanta flavors in Blue Raspberry and Wild Cherry.

Burger King's new cold foam cloud topping can be added to any of its frozen beverages for a sweet and creamy contrast. However, since the cold foam is launching with the new cotton candy flavored drink, it's understandable that many customers will want to try the two together. In the meantime, patrons can rely on the Burger King hack that adds a creamy twist to slushies for a slightly similar taste.

When Burger King shared images of the blue cotton candy drink with cold foam on Instagram, referring to it as refreshing and sweet, many users took to the comment section to share their excitement. One user posted a GIF of the chain scoring a perfect 10, while another wrote, "Yessss pleaseeeee," noting that they "can't wait to try this!" The hype is understandable because, if cotton candy ice cream is any indicator, the flavor combo should be delicious.

Read the original article on Mashed