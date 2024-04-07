Burger King, Pizza Hut, Applebee's and Sonic serving up eclipse deals and specials

The upcoming total eclipse is not just a time to witness a celestial phenomenon. You can also encounter some new flavors and experiences.

Several restaurants and brands have deals and specials to mark the eclipse, many of them exploring new tastes combinations. An example comes from SunChips, which may have "sun" as part of its name but won't be eclipsed during the event. The snack brand has a special eclipse-timed snack hitting right during the big event – and it won't be available in stores.

You can only get SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips by going to SunChipsSolarEclipse.com beginning at 11:33 a.m. Pacific on Monday, April 8 – about when the eclipse begins in the U.S. – to get a free bag, while supplies last.

SunChips Solar Eclipse Limited-Edition Pineapple Habanero and Black Bean Spicy Gouda chips will be given away on April 8 beginning at 2:33 p.m. ET at SunChipsSolarEclipse.com.

“Total solar eclipses are rare and special events, and I hope people can take a moment out of their busy daily life to pause and enjoy the incredible sight. That's why I'm so excited that SunChips is commemorating this rare celestial event by offering fans a chance to get in on the fun with their exclusive Solar Eclipse flavor," said astronaut and researcher Kellie Gerardi, who teamed with the snack brand.

Astronaut Kellie Gerardi observes Earth during Virgin Galactic's "Galactic 05" mission, on Nov. 2, 2023. She performed research during the suborbital flight.

Here's some more deals and specials for the total eclipse.

Burger King BOGO Whopper deal for Total Eclipse

Here's a way to eclipse your appetite. On Monday, April 8, members of Burger King's Royal Perks loyalty program can text the word ECLIPSE to 251251 to get a special buy-one-get-one-free Whopper offer redeemable April 8-15 in the BK app or on the Burger King website. You can join the Royal Perks program in the app or on BK.com. (One Eclipse BOGO offer per account; not valid with any other coupons or offers. Also not valid in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories. Subject to restaurant and/or delivery availability. Prices may be higher than in restaurant for BK delivery.)

Burger King has a special buy-one-get-one-free Whopper offer for Royal Perks members on April 8.

Pizza Hut's Total Eclipse of the Hut deal

On the day of the eclipse, Monday, April 8, get any large pizza for $12. You can create your own pizza (up to 10 toppings) or order any of Pizza Hut's recipe pizzas, as well as Thin ‘N Crispy, Hand Tossed Pizza and Original Pan Pizza. (Offer good for carryout, dine-in and delivery.)

Pizza Hut will have $12 large pizzas available the on the day of the eclipse.

Applebee's 'Perfect Eclipse' margarita

Mixologists for the Applebee's restaurants owned by the Flynn Group have whipped up a new concoction for the event: the Perfect Eclipse Margarita. The drink, which is made with Patrón Premium Silver Blanco Tequila, Citrónge Orange Liqueur, plus Monin Blue Raspberry and Passion Fruit syrups, and lemon and lime, is available now through April 14.

The Perfect Eclipse Margarita is available until April 14 at participating Applebee's restaurants.

Check your Applebee's for availability; the Flynn Group has Applebee's in Alabama, California, Colorado, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Marco's Pizza

From Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14, Marco's Pizza customers can get 50% off all menu-price pizzas using promo code ECLIPSE with orders made online and in the app.

Marco's Pizza has a 50% off pizza special for the eclipse from Monday, April 8, to Sunday, April 14.

MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival Kits

With a name like MoonPie, you know the snack brand would have something special planned. You can order a limited-edition MoonPie Solar Eclipse Survival kit ($9.99) with four chocolate mini MoonPies and two pairs of Eclipse Glasses on Shop.MoonPie.com. Glasses also sold separately for $1.99. (These limited-edition kits are available at all Dollar Tree locations, participating Walmart stores and select grocery stores, too, while supplies last.)

You can get the limited-edition MoonPie special “blackout boxes” of a dozen chocolate, vanilla or banana mini MoonPies for $37.99 online and in stores.

Also available online and in stores: a limited supply of special “blackout boxes” of a dozen chocolate, vanilla or banana mini MoonPies for $37.99. And MoonPie has a fun pro wrestling-themed Sun Vs. Moon '24 video you can check out, too.

Perfect Bar

Timed to the eclipse, Perfect Bar is debuting a new flavor, Chocolate Brownie, with some specials. It will be 20 years until the next total solar eclipse in the U.S., so Perfect Snacks is giving shoppers 20% off the Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar through April 12 (no promo code needed) on the website. Those within the eclipse's path of totality can get 50% off the Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar on April 8 on the site (valid when you have signed up for text notifications).

Perfect Bar is debuting a new flavor, Chocolate Brownie, timed to the eclipse, and has special discounts on its website.

Online orders for Chocolate Brownie bars come with free Eclipse glasses, while supplies last. Chocolate Brownie bars are also available at select grocery stores and nationwide retailers such as Target and Walmart.

Smoothie King's Eclipse Berry Blitz special

Smoothie King has a special eclipse-themed drink, too: the Eclipse Berry Blitz. The smoothie, available March 27 through April 8, is made with bananas, wild blueberries, apples, blueberry juice blend, white grape lemon juice blend, protein blend and blue spirulina, a blue-green algae powder.

Customers who buy an Eclipse Berry Blitz at a Smoothie King location within the path of the solar eclipse will also a free pair of Smoothie King-branded eclipse glasses (only available March 27-April 8 at participating locations within the eclipse's path of totality while supplies last).

Smoothie King has a special eclipse-themed drink, too: the Eclipse Berry Blitz. The smoothie, available March 27 through April 8.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic Drive-In is serving the Blackout Slush Float, a new limited-edition drink timed to the eclipse – it's available through May 5. Made with flavors of cotton candy and dragon fruit, then topped with white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy themed sprinkles, the float delivers an "out-of-this world experience," the fast-food chain says.

Sonic will also be handing out free solar eclipse viewing glasses with every purchase of the float, while supplies last.

The new Blackout Slush Float will be available nationwide at participating locations from March 25 to May 5, 2024.

