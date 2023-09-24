Save your floors! These genius 'As Seen On TV' furniture leg protectors are down to about $1 a pop
What is it?
Wouldn't you like to say goodbye to scratch marks and scuffs on your hardwood once and for all? Whether you’re moving into a new house or have parquet floors you’ve been babying for years, it's time to consign those old-timey felt furniture feet pads to the dustbin of history. There’s a better solution that Amazon shoppers swear by — the Bulbhead's As Seen On TV Ruby Sliders. They're kind of like little shoes to slip on the feet of furniture to protect your floors.
Protect your floors — and your sanity — with these protectors for chair and table feet.
Why is it a good deal?
Right now the BulbHead Ruby Sliders are on sale for just $10 for a set of eight (down from $15). We haven't seen a price this low since June!
Why do I need it?
The main reason people use furniture foot pads is to protect hardwood floors. This clever little invention is kind of like slippers for the feet of your couch, chair or TV stand. They're made of silicone that caps the legs of your furniture with a soft felt pad on its "sole." They’re meant to fit snugly so the felt pad does its job of protecting your floors.
But they do more than protect floors. The noise chairs make when pulled around a floor is like nails on a chalkboard to some people, but shoppers say these sliders take away the irritating sound ... and the damage it signals. Of course, there’s no question that chairs can scratch floors, but floors can attack back by slowing down the slide — and as the name suggests, the Ruby Sliders are an excellent remedy.
What reviewers are saying:
Amazon customers can’t get enough of these problem solvers — so far, they’ve given these gadgets have nearly 17,000 five-star ratings, but not for all the same reasons.
“No more polishing my hardwood floors,” wrote a happy reviewer. “What an easy solution! I just slipped on the sliders and now my furniture slides across our hardwood floors. Not only do they save my floors, but since I live in a second-floor apartment, I think my neighbors appreciate the quiet, too. No more listening to all that scratching back and forth.”
“These are fabulous!” gushed another five-star fan. “I thought they would be hard to put on the rectangular legs of my dining room chairs, but they go on pretty easily! Have held up well under a lot of weight and sliding in and out several times a day. Great protection for my 100-year-old-plus dining room flooring!"
“Finally, chair and furniture slip-on pads that really work well,” a satisfied shopper shared. “I got so tired of changing stick-on chair pads I figured I'd give the Ruby Sliders a try, and I'm so glad I did. These are the very best sliders for protecting laminate, wood and vinyl flooring. Very happy with these sliders!”
“Our kitchen barstools always made a loud scraping noise when we slid them around and were hard for the younger grandchildren to slide,” noted a satisfied customer. “The Ruby Sliders solved the problem. They don't make noise now when we slide them and, unlike the old metal glides, they don't catch on the grout lines in our tile floor.”
Another added: “For years, my husband would always fuss about the chairs making so much noise as people slid their chairs away from the dining table. He would actually tell people to 'pick up' the chair rather than slide it. Now, he says nothing. He doesn't need to because there is no noise!”
With Ruby Sliders, your chairs and tables glide across the floor!
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
