RM shares new picture of him and V in their military uniforms

All members of BTS have officially enlisted in the South Korean army and are currently completing their mandatory service.

In December 2023, Jung Kook, V, Jimin and RM were the final four to begin their military service. Jin, the eldest member in the K-pop group, was the first one to enlist in 2022, with J-Hope and Suga following next.

On Jan. 15, RM shared a look at life in the military by posting an Instagram photo of him in his uniform. The second photo in his slide includes him with fellow BTS member V.

Both V and RM began their service together on Dec. 11.

The post comes a month after Jin wished the final four members well after they began their service, and shared photos of all seven together.

Roughly translated from Korean, his caption reads, “Don’t get hurt and be careful.”

He also posted two photos of him with J-Hope, who has been serving since April 2023. The pics show the two in their military attire.

The Associated Press noted that RM and V's official service began a day before Jimin and Jung Kook reported for duty on Dec. 12.

When the final two members enlisted, J-Hope shared a photo of all seven members together.

On Dec. 5, 2023, the group’s label, BigHit Music, shared a message about the four members of the K-pop group's upcoming enlistment on their Weverse, thanking their fans for their "continued love and support for BTS."

“RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will fulfill their required time with the military by enlisting in the army. RM and V will be enlisting according to their respective procedures, while Jimin and Jung Kook are scheduled to enlist together,” the statement read. “Please note that there will be no official event on the day of their entry.”

V, Suga, Jin, Jung Kook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope of BTS at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

The label noted, to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, the entrance ceremony is only for military personnel and the members' families.

"Fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only."

"We ask for your continued love and support for RM, Jimin, V and Jung Kook until they complete their military service and return," the statement continues, adding that the label will "also strive to provide all the support they need during this time."

In a Weverse live, the four members got together, shared some memories together and sent a message to their fans.

RM said, “We’ll go and come back healthy and smiling. Jin will return quickly and fill the empty space.”

V also expressed, “Thank you for giving us such valuable experiences and gifts. I made so many memories with ‘Layover’ album so thank you.”

He also teased new songs and “a lot of content” that he’s prepped in the meantime. “So please look forward to it.”

V, RM, Jimin and Jung Kook together after the announcement of their military enlistment. (Weverse)

BTS went on hiatus in 2022, and announced in October of that year that the eldest members of the group were starting their personal enlisting process.

Jin, 31, was the first BTS member to enlist, followed by J-Hope, 29, and Suga, 30, who enlisted in September 2023.

Why is BTS going to the military?

By South Korean law, all young, able-bodied men between the ages of 18 to 28 must serve between 18 to 21 months in the military, with no exceptions for K-pop stars.

Because of BTS' success, in 2020, a revision was made to the country’s Military Service Act​. According to the New York Times, the new law lets K-pop stars or entertainers postpone their military service until they turn 30.

This let Jin, the eldest BTS member and who was turning 30 in December 2022, defer his service.

The Military Manpower Administration has previously stated that members of the group would go through the same process as other South Korean males conscripted for service, per AP.

Did BTS break up?

No, BTS did not break up before they began their military enlistments.

They did, however, go on hiatus. In June 2022, BTS announced that they would be taking a break to pursue their solo careers and projects.

During BTS’ Festa dinner, which celebrates their founding, RM said that while they've accomplished many things together, they needed to develop and mature as individuals and solo artists.

“I think we should spend some time apart to learn how to be one again,” J-Hope added. “I hope you don’t see this as a negative thing, and see it as a healthy plan. I think BTS will become stronger that way.”

When will BTS get back together?

It is understood that the seven members will get back together and continue being a part of BTS after they've completed their military services.

BTS is expected to get back together in 2025.

Which BTS members have enlisted in the military?

Jin, J-Hope and Suga were the first to enlist in the South Korean military and are currently serving. While all members vary in age, they each took their personal steps to enlist before the age of 30.

Jung Kook, V, RM and Jimin were the next four members to enlist.

When did Jin enlist in the military?

Jin became the first member of BTS to go to the military. He entered the military in December 2022.

On his birthday, Dec. 4, 2023, he shared a message with his fans on Weverse, as well as an update on his military service.

"Hello, I’m Jin. Thank you for wishing me a happy birthday," the message translated into English reads, adding that he's always enjoyed celebrating his birthday with the BTS Army, "But unfortunately, I can’t enjoy it this year, so it’s heartbreaking."

"It’s already been a year since I joined the military," he continued in part. "There’s still a lot of time left, but I’m already excited to be with you if I spend only a third of the total time. Oh, and our members are going to join the army..LOL. LOL. I’m going to cry. I hope that time passes quickly and I can have a good time with the members and the Army."

He concluded, "I’m currently Sergeant Kim Seok-jin after one more early promotion due to my outstanding military career."

When did J-Hope enlist in the military?

J-Hope was the second BTS member to enter the military. According to Reuters, he began his mandatory military service on April 18, 2023.

A day before his official start date, all seven members reunited to give him a farewell.

When did Suga enlist in the military?

Suga at the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks game at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Suga began his military service on September 22, 2023, per BigHit Music.

This came after the artist released his album, "D-Day," under the name of Agust D, in April of this year. He also embarked on his "Suga Agust D Tour," which concluded on Aug. 6 in Seoul, South Korea.

“I’ll faithfully serve and come back … Please stay healthy and let’s meet all again in 2025!” Suga wrote on Weverse, per AP.

When did V enlist in the military?

V officially enlisted in the military on Dec. 11, 2023, per AP.

The singer, as well as RM, who enlisted on the same day, will do five weeks of combat training before being assigned to specific units and duties, the outlet reports.

A day before beginning his service, V posted a black-and-white photo of himself. Translated on Instagram, the caption reads, "I'll be back."

On Weverse, he also wrote, "I think I’ll miss you so much."

"Actually, I’m really sad that I can’t make happy memories with my Army for the time being," V wrote, adding how hard it will be not to see his fans. "I’ll be back after 18 months of being healthy, so take care of your Army and if you’re looking for something to be happy about every day, cheers! I’m here! I’ll be back. And within 18 months, I’ve prepared a lot of things Please look forward to it."

"Let’s make another special memory like we always did," the message continued. "I really miss you I love you so much. So you have to wait until then."

When did RM enlist in the military?

RM at the 18th W Magazine Korea Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

RM also officially enlisted in the military on Dec. 11, 2023.

He and V joined at the same time, with Jin welcoming them with a photo on his Instagram.

"I’ve been able to live BTS for the past 10 years. I was so happy. I’ve been saying it like a habit," he wrote in part on Weverse on Dec. 10. "Since the end is the beginning! I have no doubt that something else will be waiting for us afterwards."

In his lengthy post, he added, "For 18 months, if it’s long, if it’s short, I believe this will be some strange and new period of inspiration and learning for all of us."

He added that while it may be "scary," he will take comfort in his fans' love.

When did Jung Kook enlist in the military?

Jung Kook (Nathan Congleton / TODAY Illustration)

Jung Kook officially enlisted in the military on Dec. 12, 2023.

The youngest member went live on Weverse to say goodbye to his fans, sharing what he was up to and how he prepared himself before beginning his service.

“I came to say my final goodbyes,” he said in Korean and translated in English on the site. “Be healthy and well. I’ll come back safely.”

He added that he felt “uneasy” the day before his service began. “But I need to sleep a bit today in order to go tomorrow and focus and do well.”

"By tomorrow, all our members will be serving in the military," he continued, thanking Army for their support.

When did Jimin enlist in the military?

Tiffany & Co. NYC Flagship Store Reopening (Taylor Hill / Getty Images)

Just like Jung Kook, Jimin also officially enlisted in the military on Dec. 12, 2023.

Jimin simply wrote, "See you," on Weverse. In the comments section, fans wished him well and told him how much they would miss him. He also went live, speaking in Korean and translated on the website, he said, "I needed to come earlier to greet you. It's kind of sad because I'm not going to see you before I go in."

"It's not that you're going in there because you're happy. You go in because you have to," he said, later adding that it hasn't really hit him that he's enlisting. But it did become more real after he shaved his head.

He added that enlisting with Jung Kook was “reassuring.” “We will do what we need to do and come back,” Jimin continued. “And after we come back, I’m going to do everything I want without any setbacks. I really hope so.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com