Bryce Dallas Howard shares her skin-care secrets — and her love of chocolate

You know actress Bryce Dallas Howard from her roles in movies like Jurassic World and The Help — and perhaps you've heard of her dad, beloved director Ron Howard. The actress is passionate about family — especially her husband and two children — and a few other things, too: skin care, chocolate...and never counting calories again.

“I don't diet anymore," she says. "I gave it up several years ago, very happily, and life has never been better."

So it makes sense that Howard partnered with Lindt to promote the brand’s line of Easter candy, something that she says is close to her heart, as well as her palate.

“I love chocolate,” she says. “Because also I don't drink. I've never had any alcohol in my entire life. I've never had a sip. This is the vice. This is the thing I love. And to have a relationship with it where it gets to represent celebrating, savoring, enjoying the moment, pleasure. These are things that are very important to me.”

In June, Howard co-headlines the massive release Jurassic World Dominion, which explores what happens when humans and dinosaurs attempt to coexist on Isla Nublar. As her press duties ramp up — including numerous red carpets and unforgiving close-ups — the actress is making sure to focus on her skin. Which, to be fair, is radiant and annoyingly flawless.

Weleda Skin Food

Howard's go-to is this plant-based cream for dry skin; it's non-greasy and scented with rosemary and chamomile. (Photo: Amazon)

“My favorite moisturizer is Weleda's Skin Food. I use it every day. It’s the best,” says Howard. “On my face I mix it with oil — it can really be any face oil. Moisture, moisture, moisture, makes a really big difference. I put Skin Food everywhere.” The cream is particularly appropriate for those with dry skin, and it truly makes your face feel supple and luminous, without any greasy residue.

$12 at Amazon

Elta MD UV Replenish Broad-Spectrum SPF 44

There's zinc in this doc-recommended sunblock — but it's still transparent. (Photo: Amazon)

Because she’s a redhead with fair skin, Howard says she hides from the sun. And she loves the dermatologist-approved sunscreen from EltaMD. “It feels really nice on, and it’s lightweight,” she says. There's a reason Howard and scores of dermatologists love this non-greasy sunscreen, which provides mineral-based sun protection. It's protective without being cakey-feeling on the skin. You literally forget you have it on.

$38 at Amazon

COSMEDIX Purity Detox Scrub

Ultra-gentle exfoliant, to slough away those dead cells. (Photo: Amazon)

In truth, Howard's skincare regimen is ridiculously simple and accessible. Forget those 48 steps of serums and mists and creams and balms.

She says she's one of those people who doesn't really wash her face. "If I'm doing it really regularly, I don't do it more than once a day. I just wash my face at night,” says Howard. And when it’s time to exfoliate, “I use COSMEDIX. It's really clean, and I really love that. So I use that.”

Just use half a teaspoon of this ultra-gentle exfoliating powder, mix in a little water, and massage all over your face to feel refreshed and renewed.

$52 at Amazon

The Face Oil, by Augustinus Bader

A little dab'll do ya. (Photo: Violet Grey)

Of course, there are moments where Howard feels the need to step things up. “When I'm feeling fancy, I do the Augustinus Bader oil. It’s so, so nice. It’s expensive but you only use a little and it feels so great.”

A single drop of this ultra-hydrating oil goes a long way. It's silky, smooth, and loaded with cold-pressed botanical oils that help your skin retain moisture, this reducing signs of aging.

$245 at Nordstrom

