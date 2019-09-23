Bruce Springsteen turns 70 and he's rocking as hard as ever: Celebrate like a Boss with these Bruce-centric collectibles

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born on this very day in 1949 and the world has never been the same. Here are some fun facts about everybody’s favorite boss:
The Jersey rocker was actually first influenced by fellow Garden State crooner Frank Sinatra, after hearing him on the radio. Later, and more fittingly, it was Elvis Presley who gave the young Springsteen the music bug.
In 1965, Springsteen’s mother borrowed $60 to buy her 16-year-old son a Kent guitar. He was so moved by this that he later wrote about it in “The Wish.”
From presidents (Barack Obama) to punk rockers (Joe Strummer of The Clash) Bruce’s fans run the gamut.
The Boss has won 20 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.
Bruce originally wrote his 1980 hit Hungry Heart for The Ramones but was advised by his manager to keep it for himself.
Springsteen was the recipient of the 2009 Kennedy Center Honors--an annual celebration of those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.
So in honor of The Boss and all he’s given to us, why not up your Bruce game and reach a little higher than your plain old concert tee from ’87. So to celebrate his birthday, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best Bruce Springsteen birthday merch out there, from cool wall art and coffee mugs (who wouldn’t want to start the day with a fresh cup of joe and The Boss?) to a chic stamped cuff bracelet and cute kids’ tees. Get ready to shop like a boss!
Riyuekong Adult Hats Bruce Springsteen
The sentiment of a true fan embroidered into a soft baseball cap.
Shop it: Riyuekong Adult Hats Bruce Springsteen, $14 (including shipping), amazon.com
Jersey Girl Pride for The State of New Jersey
Even if you’re just from New Jersey in spirit, you can still rock this fun tee.
Shop it: Jersey Girl tee, $18, amazon.com
Aluminum Born to Run Cuff
Baby, you were born to run. Now you can show everyone with a cool, totally stackable cuff.
Shop it: Aluminum Born to Run cuff, $19, etsy.com
The Stories Behind the Songs, by Brian Hiatt
This super fun read takes you through all the meanings behind the legendary songs. Great for a rainy day!
Shop it: The Stories Behind the Songs, by Brian Hiatt, $24, amazon.com
Got Bruce? Mug
Who needs milk when you’ve got Bruce? Drink your morning coffee or tea with a dose of the boss!
Shop it: Got Bruce? Mug, $23, amazon.com
Bruce Springsteen, the Quizbook by Luis Yannick
Think you know all things Bruce? Try this quiz book on your next game night and wow your friends.
Shop it: Bruce Springsteen, the Quizbook by Luis Yannick, $16, amazon.com
Greetings From Asbury Park Tee Shirt
Another great tee commemorating one of Bruce’s most iconic albums—with a super-soft vintage feel.
Shop it: Greetings From Asbury Park tee shirt, $21, amazon.com
Bruce gold-plated nameplate
Fan out with an old-school nameplate necklace that shows where your heart is
When I Grow Up I Want to be THE BOSS Onesie
Let your favorite baby in on the birthday excitement with a funny Bruce-inspired onesie.
Shop it: When I Grow Up I Want to be THE BOSS Onesie, Bodysuit, $19, etsy.com
Women's Rock & Republic "Born In The USA" Graphic Tee
A soft white tee shows your love for the boss with his iconic Born in The USA cover, perfectly faded to look like you’ve had it for years.
Shop it: Women's Rock & Republic "Born In The USA" Graphic Tee, $9, kohls.com
Black and White Scandinavian Poster
Daily inspiration in a cool modern poster. Frame it to decorate the office or den.
Shop it: Black and white Scandinavian poster, $6, etsy.com
Born to Run, by Bruce Springsteen
Read all about Bruce in his own words with his new memoir, Born to Run (there’s also a cool audio version that he narrates himself!)
Shop it: Born to Run, by Bruce Springsteen, $20, amazon.com
Children’s Bruce Springsteen Tee
Start ‘em young with a graphic tee featuring—you guessed it— the almighty Boss.
Shop it: Children’s Bruce Springsteen Tee, $22, etsy.com
Bruce customizable tee
Show your love with a Bruce guitar tee that looks great for weekend casual. PS: you can customize it with a name or logo.
Shop it: Bruce customizable tee, $22, etsy.com
Happy birthday Bruce, we love you!
Fashion guru Andrea Linett is co-founder of Lucky magazine and author of The Cool Factor. For more style inspiration check out Andrea Linett’s style blog, I Want to Be Her.
