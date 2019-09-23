Bruce Springsteen turns 70 and he's rocking as hard as ever: Celebrate like a Boss with these Bruce-centric collectibles

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

View photos Happy birthday, Bruce! (Photo: Getty Images) More

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born on this very day in 1949 and the world has never been the same. Here are some fun facts about everybody’s favorite boss:

The Jersey rocker was actually first influenced by fellow Garden State crooner Frank Sinatra, after hearing him on the radio. Later, and more fittingly, it was Elvis Presley who gave the young Springsteen the music bug. In 1965, Springsteen’s mother borrowed $60 to buy her 16-year-old son a Kent guitar. He was so moved by this that he later wrote about it in “The Wish.” ​From presidents (Barack Obama) to punk rockers (Joe Strummer of The Clash) Bruce’s fans run the gamut. The Boss has won 20 Grammys and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999. Bruce originally wrote his 1980 hit Hungry Heart for The Ramones but was advised by his manager to keep it for himself. Springsteen was the recipient of the 200​​9 Kennedy Center Honors--an annual celebration of those in the performing arts for their lifetime of contributions to American culture.

So in honor of The Boss and all he’s given to us, why not up your Bruce game and reach a little higher than your plain old concert tee from ’87. So to celebrate his birthday, we’ve scoured the internet to find the best Bruce Springsteen birthday merch out there, from cool wall art and coffee mugs (who wouldn’t want to start the day with a fresh cup of joe and The Boss?) to a chic stamped cuff bracelet and cute kids’ tees. Get ready to shop like a boss!

Riyuekong Adult Hats Bruce Springsteen. (Photo: Amazon) More

The sentiment of a true fan embroidered into a soft baseball cap.

Shop it: Riyuekong Adult Hats Bruce Springsteen, $14 (including shipping), amazon.com

Jersey Girl Pride For The State of New Jersey, (Photo: Amazon) More

Even if you’re just from New Jersey in spirit, you can still rock this fun tee.

Shop it: Jersey Girl tee, $18, amazon.com

Aluminum Born to Run Cuff. (Photo: Etsy) More

Baby, you were born to run. Now you can show everyone with a cool, totally stackable cuff.

Shop it: Aluminum Born to Run cuff, $19, etsy.com

The Stories Behind the Songs by Brian Hiatt. (Photo: Amazon) More

This super fun read takes you through all the meanings behind the legendary songs. Great for a rainy day!

Shop it: The Stories Behind the Songs, by Brian Hiatt, $24, amazon.com

Got Bruce? Mug. (Photo: Amazon) More

Who needs milk when you’ve got Bruce? Drink your morning coffee or tea with a dose of the boss!