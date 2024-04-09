Brooke Shields 'highly recommends' this lash serum, which she uses to create her iconic eyebrows

Few are more famous for their bold, beautiful brows than Brooke Shields. Since she was a child model, her striking eyebrows have always been a signature part of her look. How does she continue to stun decades later? Part of it, she says, is thanks to GrandeLash-MD, a popular lash-enhancing serum, available for $33 at Amazon.

In December 2021, Shields posted an Instagram reel to share how she creates "the eyebrows" as she called them, highlighting a couple of her favorite brow products. Though she didn't use GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum in the video (which was more focused on her brow-boosting makeup routine), she did call out the product in the comments. One commenter wrote, "How did you keep your eyebrows after your pregnancies? After my daughter, mine are so sparse and used to be amazing." Shields responded: "[I] highly recommend this product from Grande Cosmetics," alongside a link to the serum.

You might be wondering how a lash serum works for eyebrows — but according to Shields, it works smashingly!

GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is made with a combination of vitamins, peptides and amino acids in a botanical extract blend specially made to help extend the length of eyelashes, add volume and boost strength. The brand touts longer, thicker-looking lashes in just six weeks, with full improvement after three months of consistent application. According to many users, including Shields, it works just as well promoting growth and thickness for eyebrows too. Either way, the serum is ophthalmologist-tested, so you can feel good about giving it a try.

Application is easy: For lashes, apply once daily on a clean, dry upper lash line, like you would a liquid eyeliner, using a single dip into the tube for both eyes. Allow two to three minutes to dry, and that’s it! Try not to get it into your eyes, but if you do, just rinse with cool water. For brows, apply similarly, taking care to coat any especially sparse areas. After using it daily for three months, you can switch to applying every other day for maintenance.

For lashes or brows, Brooke Shields trusts GrandeLash with her famous face. (Getty Images, Amazon)

The Blue Lagoon star isn’t the only GrandeLash-MD Lash Enhancing Serum mega-fan — along with our own reviewer, over 34,000 Amazon shoppers have given the serum a perfect five-star rating. After being thrilled with the results on her lashes, one user decided to give it a shot on her eyebrows: "This product works and I've even begun to use it in patchy spots on my brows and they are beginning to fill in!"

Another shopper also trusted GrandeLash-MD for both lashes and brows: "I absolutely love this eyelash serum. I actually use it on my lashes and eyebrows and have seen such an improvement over the last three months. I [used] to get the Babe Lash and it worked well, but I wanted to try this brand too and it works just as good!"

"I have always had puny little lashes and unfortunately grew up in the over-plucked, skinny-eyebrow era," confessed a reviewer. "I plucked all of my brows out back in the day and they never grew back. I started using Grande Lash on my lashes and brows two months ago, and my lashes are double the length and I have multiple rows of lashes now. I am also using it on my brows and they're growing like crazy and filling in all my bald spots. ... I also have pretty sensitive eyes and haven't had any issues or irritation."

"Not sure what sorcery that is, but I like it," said a final fan. "Just note that this works well for length but doesn't seem to add any volume (at least for me). Overall it's a win!"

