Brooke Shields' go-to eye cream is on rare sale for 25% off at True Botanicals

Brooke Shields has long been a beauty icon, with flawless skin that seemingly defies the rules of time. That's why when the actress decides to share her secrets to finding the fountain of youth, we're here to listen. One of her biggest recommendations? True Botanicals Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream, which you can scoop up during the brand's site-wide Black Friday sale for $59 (was $78). You'll not only be able to score the eye cream at a Black Friday markdown, but also nearly everything else at True Botanicals for 25% off — and for orders totaling $250 or more, you'll receive a free 5-piece complimenwtary gift while supplies last.

That means you can save big on the other essential parts of Brooke's skincare routine, too, which she shared at the True Botanicals site: the Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm to clean and calm skin ($36; was $48), the Chebula Active Serum to fight wrinkles and fine lines ($68; was $90) and the Pure Radiance Oil to moisturize and help combat signs of aging ($83; was $110). According to the star, True Botanicals products have "completely transformed my skin," so why not give the brand a try yourself while they're all on sale?

Why is this a good Black Friday deal?

This is an even greater savings than we saw back during True Botanicals' sitewide annual sale in June, where the eye cream was marked down to $62. An extra few bucks back in your pocket means an extra latte for you while you surf the best Black Friday deals (with a little help from us, of course)! The $59 price, down from $78, is also much more reasonable than the hundreds of $$ required for professional treatments and/or injections.

Why do I need this?

Shields told Glamour in an interview why she covets Resurrection Radiance. "The eye cream is so rich; that’s what I use every morning," the 56-year-old explained. "I warm it up first with my fingertips, and sometimes I’ll take a tool I keep in the freezer and roll it around the eye area to help absorb the eye cream. The coolness of the tools, plus the cream really helps with the fine lines around my eyes. I also put it on right when I get on an airplane, and it helps take down any puffiness I get."

Shields, who is a spokesperson for the brand, also showed some love for True Botanicals Chebula Extreme Cream in her interview, which she said helps add hydration to skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines. We, too can say from personal experience that the rich moisturization of this cream, coupled with the natural floral scent, is the perfect morning pick-me-up — and at $83 now (down from $110), it's worth the splurge.

But Shields isn't alone in her love for True Botanicals — celebs like Kate Hudson, Olivia Wilde and Laura Dern are also obsessed with the vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand. So what exactly makes this eye cream so special? Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream features a host of natural ingredients like tree bark extract which directly treats the cause of under-eye circles. You'll also find turmeric, coffee and licorice extracts, which work to brighten and de-puff tired under-eyes, while restoring a youthful glow. But that's not all — the powerhouse cream comes with green tea extract, avocado oil and moisturizing glycerin to help reduce the appearance of fine lines over time. For those who are into clean beauty, you can rest assured knowing this formula is hypoallergenic and free of parabens, sulfates and synthetic fragrances.

Brooke Shields' go-to eye cream works to de-puff under eyes and reduce fine lines.

What reviewers say

We totally get the hype, and so do reviewers on True Botanicals' website.

"After one week my dark circles are noticeably improved. It also seems to tighten (in a good way) and de-puff my under eyes. I love the scent, texture and the 'feel' of the application," one happy reviewer said.

"I love the eye cream. I think the pigment around my eyes is lighter and the puffiness has decreased. Tiny lines seem less noticeable also," another added.

Tap into Brooke Shields' secret beauty routine with Resurrection Radiance Eye Cream from True Botanicals during this sitewide Black Friday sale!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

How we find and select deals: Our deal-hunting team of award-winning writers and editors are seasoned experts in their fields (tech, style, home, beauty), many with 20+ years’ experience. This team works diligently to bring you the best sales, deals and price drops. Our unbiased experts maintain strict editorial integrity: We only bring you deals that we really believe will save you money. Here’s more on how we select deals for our Black Friday and Cyber Monday coverage.