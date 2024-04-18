The British military workout that burns 1,500 calories per hour – that anyone can try

Farren Morgan, a personal trainer with experience in the military, is an advocate for 'rucking' or weighted walking - Camera Redi

Rucking, otherwise known as “weighted walking”, is an exercise growing in popularity among the time poor. “Strapping on a rucksack turns your daily commute, dash across town or lunchtime stroll into an effective workout session,” explains Farren Morgan, a former Queens Guard, Kings Guard, paratrooper, personal trainer in the British army and the founder of and current coach at The Tactical Athlete.

As well as eliminating the cost of a gym membership and expensive equipment bar a durable rucksack, it’s also helping you to hit your recommended target of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity per week.

In fact, this type of weighted walking gives you more bang for your energy-expenditure buck. Scientists estimate that the added weight increases the amount of energy needed to move at the same pace you would minus the load.

“Rucking allows soldiers to acclimatise their bodies to the rigours of combat operations, developing the strength, endurance, and mental resilience necessary to perform effectively and carry heavy loads in challenging environments,” Farren explained.

While recently #rucking has amassed over 19.3 million views on TikTok, it’s not a new phenomenon. Anthropological studies of our human ancestors suggest that loaded walking is a physical activity that modern humans evolved to excel at.

Tread lightly to avoid injury. “Familiarising yourself with the right equipment, terrain, nutrition and hydration is key,” Morgan advises. “Start with a manageable weight [see our guide below] and increase gradually as you acclimatise.”

Three ways to begin your rucking journey

“Good posture is key,” says Morgan. “Stand tall, keep your shoulders relaxed, and your core engaged, with a walking roll from heel to toe or light midsole strike for running.”

Syncing your arm swing to the opposite leg stride and breath can encourage both good gait rhythm and posture, he notes. “Add speed intervals, inclines, or longer strides if conversation is easy, pace feels maintainable, or your heart rate measures low on tech. However if you’re breathless, experiencing pain, or losing form, dial it back.”

Rucking to boost endurance

“Regular brisk-paced rucking improves stamina and improves fitness levels by stimulating both the heart and lungs” Morgan explains.

How to do it:

Keep your posture upright, shoulders back, and distribute the weight of the rucksack evenly across your back.

Begin with a brisk walk and maintain a steady pace that elevates your heart rate but allows for conversation.

Aim for a distance that challenges you without causing exhaustion (usually around 3-5 miles)

Rucking to burn calories

“Increasing your rucking distance will help you burn more calories and boost your metabolic rate,” Morgan explains. “Intense rucking – or upping your step-count in general – also promotes heart health and lowers the risk of some cardiovascular diseases.”

How to do it:

Maintain a pace that is slightly more challenging than your comfort level.

Incorporate intervals of increased pace to up the intensity.

Aim for 4-6 miles and adjust the distance based on your capacity and the terrain’s difficulty.

Rucking to increase strength

“The significant weight and challenging terrain engage and strengthen the muscles of the legs, core, and upper body,” Morgan says. “At the same time, heavy rucking contributes to stronger bones and reduces the risk of osteoporosis, while uneven and rugged terrain improves the stability and strength of the joints.”

How to do it:

Choose difficult terrains such as steep hills and trails with obstacles.

Focus on a steady pace and engage your core, glutes, and leg muscles with each step.

Limit your distance to 2-4 miles to focus on strength-building rather than endurance.

Three ways to take your rucking journey further

There are ways to take your ruck a step further. “Always prioritise proper warm-up and listen to your body to prevent injury,” he warns. “Through dedication and consistency, you can achieve significant fitness gains with these military-inspired exercises.”

Exercise for strength: Ruck squats

“Squats target multiple muscle groups simultaneously,” Morgan explains. “By incorporating the added resistance of a weighted backpack, ruck squats effectively challenge the lower body muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, as well as the core muscles for stabilisation, functional strength and muscular endurance.”

Do three sets of 10-12 repetitions, during a 20-30-minute workout two-three times per week, allowing for adequate rest between sessions.

With your rucksack on your back, stand with your feet hip-width apart, toes slightly turned out. Keep your back straight and chest open, head up, ensuring your heels stay on the ground throughout before sending your hips back, imagine sitting down in a chair behind you, keeping knees aligned with toes.

Press through your heels, engaging glutes, legs and core to hinge your hips forward and return to the standing and starting position.

Exercise for calorie burn: Rucking burpee deadlift

“Combining the calorie-burning power of burpees with the added challenge of carrying a weighted backpack, this exercise is an excellent choice to ramp up energy burn,” says Morgan.

Do a manageable number of repetitions and gradually increase weight, speed and quantity as your fitness improves, incorporate them into a 20-30-minute workout two-three times per week, allowing for adequate rest between sessions.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and the backpack on the ground in front of you before squatting down to grasp the backpack handles, then jump or step back into a plank position, ensuring your body forms a straight line from head to heels.

Perform a push-up (if you’re able), then jump or step your feet back toward the backpack and finally stand up explosively, lifting the backpack off the ground and extending your hips and knees fully.

Exercise to boost endurance: Ruck circuit training

“Circuit training offers a dynamic approach to improving endurance while incorporating the added challenge of carrying a weighted backpack,” Morgan says. “You’ll be performing a series of exercises in rapid succession. Ruck circuit training enhances cardiovascular fitness and muscular endurance, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a challenging and effective workout.” The exercises include:

Ruck squats

Ruck lunges

Ruck push-ups

Do three sets of 10-15 repetitions for each exercise, keeping rest periods minimal to maintain an elevated heart rate Incorporate into your routine two-three times per week, gradually increasing the duration and intensity of the workouts as your endurance improves.

How to do ruck lunges

With your rucksack on your back, stand tall, keeping your chest lifted, before taking a long step forward with one leg, bending your front knee to a 90 degree angle, allowing the back leg to bend also until the knee almost touches the ground.

Push through the front heel back to standing. Repeat with the other leg.

How to do ruck push-ups

Ensure your rucksack is squarely and securely on your back without slipping and at an appropriate resistance before beginning in a plank position with your hands placed slightly wider than shoulder-width apart before lowering your body toward the ground by bending your elbows while maintaining a straight line from head to heels.

Aim for a full range of motion, bringing your chest close to the ground, then push through your palms to return to the starting position.

How heavy should your rucksack be?

Start with a manageable weight and gradually increase – alongside speed, intensity and distance – as you become more comfortable and capable.

These increments will help you avoid burning out and the risk of injury. “As you gain comfort and strength, you can progressively increase the weight,” says Morgan.

He advises going for a durable style that’s capable of carrying the weight necessary. “I recommend military-grade packs, like the modular lightweight load-carrying equipment (MOLLE) system, for their durability, capacity, and padded and adjustable hip and shoulder straps to help you stay comfortable and keep going for longer.”

To reach the required weight you can use a weight plate or simply put some books or bottles of water in the backpack, Farren assures us. Prevent the weight from shifting or sliding down inside the rucksack using clothing, towels or yoga blocks that could even come in handy when you reach your destination.

