Bring Your Own Cup Day for Slurpees at 7-Eleven is set. What you need to know

In the 7-Eleven universe, two events draw kids like ants to sugar.

The first is National Slurpee Day on July 11 (7/11) and the second is coming April 13.

7-Eleven announced Wednesday the annual Bring Your Own Cup Day is set for Saturday, April 13.

What is 7-Eleven Bring Your Own Cup Day?

On Saturday, April 13, for "Bring Your Own Cup Day," you can bring a cup of any size and get a Slurpee for $1.99, at participating 7‑Eleven locations.

The type of container doesn't matter. It could be "motorcycle helmets, fish bowls or milk cartons," according to the 7-Eleven release.

"BYOC Day is a time-honored tradition at 7-Eleven that we look forward to each year," Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (Vault and Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven, said in a release. "We love seeing our customers – of all ages – bring their imagination and creativity to life while enjoying our beloved Slurpee drink."

The offer is only valid on April 13. Customers are limited to one cup per person. The container must fit within a 10-inch cutout.

What is a Slurpee?

A Slurpee is a flash-frozen soda pop with a higher sugar-to-water ratio with a blast of carbon monoxide, according to a story in the San Diego Reader.

According to the 7-Eleven website, the Slurpee started in the late 1950s when Omar Knedliks' soda fountain at his restaurant broke. He stashed some soda pop in the freezer and it turned into a frozen soda beverage. He then used parts from an automobile air conditioner to build a simple frozen beverage machine.

Since then the Slurpee has become a pop culture icon and 7-Eleven's most well-known proprietary brand.

7-Eleven's flavors for BYOC Day

New 7-11 is nearing completion and an opening on Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Slurpee machines have been installed.

There are two limited-time flavors – Chili Mango and Fanta Dragonfruit. In addition, there are traditional flavors of Coca-Cola, Cherry, Blue Raspberry and Pina Colada.

Of course, if you are adventurous and creative, you can combine the flavors and get such concoctions as Cherry Cola; a Red, White, and Blue Slurpee (Cherry, Pina Colada and Blue Raspberry), Cherry Dragonfruit. With a large cup, you're only limited by your imagination.

