Bring the Arcade Experience Home On Prime Day With This Major Arcade1Up Sale

Arcade1UP



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



When it comes to consumer holidays, no one benefits from Amazon Prime Day as much as gamers do. The sales event kicks off today, July 11, 2023, and ends at midnight, July 12, 2023, offering deep discounts for Prime members on video games, accessories, and board games for low, low prices. Gaming is an expensive hobby, so being able to nab a deal on big-ticket items is a major relief on the wallets of those who love play.

While you can certainly grab a few games through Prime Day, you could also potentially cross something off your game collection bucket list: owning an arcade cabinet. Arcade machines remain one of those dream purchases some consumers have on their mind and right now, you can find them for fairly cheap from modern manufacturer Arcade1Up.

One of our tech editor's favorite brands, the company is known for recreating three-quarter-scale replica cabinets and accompanying barstools based on popular arcade titles. Now through July 12, you can nab an Arcade1Up cab of Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition, Mortal Kombat, and Pac-Man for $400, 20 percent off their original prices.

These machines aren't just limited to each respective game, either. The Mortal Kombat cabinet, for example, has a total of 14 games, including Mortal Kombat, Mortal Kombat 2, Mortal Kombat 3, Toobin, Rampage, Joust, Rootbeer Tapper, Defender, and more.

Meanwhile, the Pac-Man cabinet comes loaded with classic titles like Pac-Mania, Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Super Pac-Man, Pac-Man Plus, Pac-Land, Galaga, Galaxian, Galaga '88, Mappy, Dig Dug, Dig Dug II, Rompers, and Rolling Thunder. Each machine is built three-quarter-scale to their big brother counterparts, so they're a much smaller footprint inside of your home.

Also on sale is NBA Jam: Shaq Edition, down 15 percent from its original price. Unlike the above cabinets, this machine is to scale for a full-sized recreation of the original arcade machine. The cabinet comes loaded with NBA Jam, NBA Jam Tournament Edition, and NBA Hangtime and features the original licensed artwork, real joysticks and buttons, a light-up marquee, and a molded faux coin door.

Story continues

If you're considering buying an arcade machine, now's the time to do so. Take advantage of this deal today before stock runs out and kiss the days of spending stacks of quarters goodbye.

Prime Day Arcade Machine Deals

Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition Arcade Game Machine

Shop Now Street Fighter II Champion Turbo Legacy Edition Arcade Game Machine $399.00 amazon.com

Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine, Midway Legacy 30th Anniversary Edition

Shop Now Mortal Kombat Arcade Machine, Midway Legacy 30th Anniversary Edition $399.00 amazon.com

Pac-Man Customizable Arcade Game Featuring Pac-Mania

Shop Now Pac-Man Customizable Arcade Game Featuring Pac-Mania $399.99 amazon.com

NBA Jam: Shaq Edition Arcade Machine

Shop Now NBA Jam: Shaq Edition Arcade Machine $596.69 amazon.com

You Might Also Like