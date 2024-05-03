Briggs: Why do you live in Indiana? Here's what you said.

A few weeks ago, I shared a letter from a Virginia third-grader who wanted to know what makes Indiana unique. Many of you answered with a mix of practical and heartfelt messages about why you've chosen Indiana as your home state.

Responses focused on Indiana's natural beauty, affordability and, of course, the Indianapolis 500. Here is a sample of your reasons for being Hoosiers:

Marsha Hubbs: "There are many wonderful state parks with so much to do. Brown County State Park in southern Indiana has vistas that can astound people from other states, especially in the fall in full color of trees. The quaint town of Nashville, nestled beside the park, is a delight to browse its many shops and eateries.

"But what is mostly known of our state and capital city, Indy, throughout the world is the Indianapolis 500-Mile Race. As a young girl 'til now, I've gone to qualifications, races, and events and it will always be in my blood to experience the race in any way I can!"

Indiana State Parks is enticing Hoosiers to enjoy the outdoors on Black Friday. Jenna Watson/IndyStar Peak autumn foliage is seen in Brown County State Park, Nashville, Ind., Monday, Nov. 6, 2017.

Rick Jones: "The Indianapolis 500 has continued on for over 100 years and it continues to be the largest single-day-attended sporting event in the world."

Vince Braun: "I’ve enjoyed both the urban life of our capital, Indianapolis, as well as a few of our rural towns and counties. That is the magic of a state like Indiana. We can, within an hour or so, leave the city, or the farmland, and be in the opposite place."

Tim Micheli: "We have Lake Michigan, which is similar to an ocean with its large sandy beaches and dunes. The lake is so big that you cannot see the other side. Lake Michigan is salt- and shark-free. People come from around the world to see our fall colors and the dunes of Lake Michigan."

Kemma: "We moved from Connecticut to Indiana in 2017. I was born in Connecticut and lived there for over 40 years before deciding to move to Indiana with my husband and children. We looked at every single state in the U.S. to see what it would cost to live there, and we chose Indiana because we could afford to buy a house and pay all of our bills. Also, because Indiana doesn't have mountains and there is so much farmland, we get the most beautiful skies, especially for sunrise and sunset."

Mark Kolbus and Eleanor Kolbus, owners, Taste of Indiana: "The breaded pork tenderloin is the official state sandwich of Indiana, and sugar cream pie is the official state pie. St. Elmo Steakhouse has been in Indianapolis since 1902 serving delicious steaks and their famous shrimp cocktail, with sauce so spicy it makes your eyes water and your nose run! Indiana is the fifth-largest corn producing state in the U.S. We have several companies that make tasty popcorn!"

Susan G. Barhan: "Here in Indy, we have the best children's museum in the world. … People here are usually friendly, especially if it is not an election year."

Georgia Miller: "People in line at the grocery store talk to each other, even though they are strangers."

Kevin Powell: "Indianapolis can offer you just as much as any city in America without the hassle. It’s easy to live in Indiana, stress-free and calm."

