Brie Larson shows off ‘crazy’ abs in latest Instagram post: ‘Felt cute might delete later’

Brie Larson is looking marvel-ous.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old actress shared two photos with her smile on display while wearing an Annie Bing sports bra and legging set that showed off her insane abs.

"Felt cute might delete later - or maybe I’d regret that I learned so much from the comic genius @melissamccarthy on regrets for @learninglotspodcast Ya’ll got any regrets?" she captioned the post.

Celebrity friends and fans were in awe of the Captain Marvel star's killer abs.

"Abs crazy," LaKeith Stanfield said.

"So she made you laugh so hard & that’s why your abs are fire?" a fan wondered.

"Oh Captain my Captain ! Brieeeeee you look FABBBB," another person praised.

"Regretting that I don’t have those washboard ABS," a commenter added.

"I CAN’T HANDLE YOUR CUTENESS," someone continued.

Larson has shared several posts giving fans a glimpse into her rigorous fitness routine as she stays in superhero mode for the second installment of the Captain Marvel franchise. In one video, she can be seen planking with a 45-pound weight on her back. In another, she did pushups using a resistance band.

"How many pieces of work out equipment does it take to become a super hero? All of them!" Larson captioned the video.

In an interview with PopSugar in November, the actress admitted that playing Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel has "changed me on like a cellular level," including boosting her confidence.

"I was not the same person that I was before," she said. "When you overcome something, you start to realize the unlimited potential we have, and that's just been infectious to me...Since then, there has been this deeper understanding and knowing that I can do more, accomplish more, and be more confident with myself than I thought previously."