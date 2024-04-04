Brick and Ivy Market will expand offerings with new storefront

HOLLAND — Bambu Desserts and Drinks is truly gone for good at 184 River Avenue, as plans are underway for the opening of Oak and Leather in May.

The store is owned by Melissa Mathis, who also owns the neighboring Brick and Ivy Market. The new space will focus on men’s clothing, self-care items, masculine home décor and more.

A new store, Oak and Leather, will open in the former Bambu location at 184 S. River Avenue in downtown Holland.

Mathis plans to sell items provided by small, preferably local, businesses.

“Our goal is to be open just before Tulip Time,” Mathis said. “With how busy we are during Tulip Time, it just makes sense.”

Mathis grew up on the east side of the state before moving to Zeeland, where she attended Zeeland West. Seven years ago, she moved to Holland. She opened Brick and Ivy Market in 2020.

Now, the plan is to remove part of the wall that divides the two spaces.

“The space is all painted, the floors are done, drywall is done and painted," Mathis said. "Now we just need to build all the display furniture. My dad joked that he’s going to put a cot in the basement and live there for the next month.”

The previous tenant in the space, Bambu, opened in early 2021. It closed its doors permanently in October.

The new shop is meant to be unique.

“Everybody comments on the charm and the character of Brick and Ivy and that’s really important,” Mathis said. “People don’t like cookie cutter stuff."

