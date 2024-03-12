We Tried a Bunch of Smokeless Fire Pits — These Are the Ones Our Experts Recommend



Most likely, you want a fire pit that adds ambiance to your outdoor space, provides warmth on chilly evenings, and maybe even grills up some tasty meals. What you don’t want is a ton of smoke that leaves your eyes watering and your clothes smelling like a weekend camping trip. What you’re looking for is a smokeless fire pit.

These modern appliances safely contain fire, foster complete combustion of your fuel with minimal smoke, and come in a variety of sizes and styles to suit your outdoor décor. While smokeless fire pits for your backyard are a relatively recent development, smokeless fires have been burning for years.

Native Americans employed the Dakota Fire Hole to create hot fires that would burn in windy conditions and not spread. It consisted of two holes in the ground connected by a tunnel: building a fire in one hole causes the rising heat to draw air through the tunnel from the other hole. This constant flow of air creates a hot fire that burns close to 100 percent of the wood—similar to the modern smokeless fire pits that pull air from the bottom or sides to fuel your fire and leave a minimum mess.

The Best Smokeless Fire Pits

What to Consider

First, manage your expectations regarding smokeless fire pits. While good ones are nearly completely smokeless visually, they still produce exhaust gasses so expect some of that campfire smell, especially if it’s breezy. For the same reason, you might occasionally get a face full of invisible smoke if you’re in the wind.

Keep in mind, not all smokeless fire pits are safe to use on decks or other combustible surfaces, so consider buying a heat shield or fire pit mat.

Most smokeless fire pits burn wood. You’ll want to use seasoned wood—that means it has had time to dry out over six or more months. Wood that’s still green or wet will burn more slowly and may produce smoke even if you use it in a smokeless fire pit.

Some models, like the Tiki we tested, are also designed to burn wood pellets. Whatever fuel you use, you’ll burn through it more quickly in a smokeless fire pit due to the constant stream of air feeding the fire. The upside of this is that, when the wood burns this hot and completely, you have less ash to clean up.

How We Selected

We shopped a range of smokeless fire pits we wanted to test in person and those we wanted to further research based on other expert reviews. We loaded them with seasoned oak firewood and started fires in each of our test units, gauging how easy they were to load and feed to maintain a continuous burn.

Once they were burning, we walked toward each pit until we could feel noticeable heat, then circled them to see how even the distribution was and how much it was affected by wind. We also looked at them through a Flir infrared camera to see if there were any concerning hot spots on the fire pits’ bodies. We let the fires burn down to ash so we could determine how easy clean-up was after the blaze. We also noted how easy each pit was to carry or move around, as well as their weight and dimensions. Models we didn't test, we evaluated based on their features, user reviews, and the experience and insights we gleaned from using similar pits. We're sure you'll find a smokeless fire pit for your next patio hangout.

Trevor Raab

X Series 24 Smokeless Fire Pit

The most striking detail of the X Series 24 is its corten finish—it’s designed to oxidize, creating a natural finish that protects the steel rather than continuing to degrade it. It weighs more than twice as much as most of the other models we tested, which means it’s not exactly portable—but it’s built to last.

As the largest model of the lot, the X Series was easy to load with wood and start the fire. We fit 18- to 20-inch logs into it, laying them across the raised X in the bottom of the pit. This patented design keeps the logs high, allowing air to flow in and feed the fire from the bottom.

We found the interior to be relatively cavernous, which means more wood fit inside, and with that you get bigger fires and more heat. Other than the first couple of minutes when we lit the kindling, the X Series was virtually smokeless, as promised.

We fed logs as needed to keep the wood loaded even with the rim, which had flames extending 12 to 24 inches out of the fire pit, creating a comfortable warm zone. The X Series is the shortest model we tested, which meant that we could feel more heat radiating lower on our knees as we sat two feet from the fire pit.

Clean-up required scooping ash out, as the unit is too heavy to dump out easily—Breeo sells a shovel designed to ease this process. The brand also offers several accessories for cooking over the fire, which make the X Series as much as grill as it is a fire pit.

We tested the X Series 24, but it’s also available in both a larger and a smaller size to suit your needs or space.

Shop Now X Series 24 Smokeless Fire Pit amazon.com $599.00

Smokeless Fire Pit

This well-built pit is easy to take on beach day trips, campouts, and park days. It has a dual-walled design and draws air from the bottom as you'd expect from the traditional fire pit, but it comes at a significantly lower price. Integrated handles at the sides make it easy for transport and emptying the ash pan.

It’s small, so it won’t warm a big backyard hangout in the winter but customers report it’s great for spring and summer. The brand suggests using a piece of wood or a mat to stabilize this pit if kids or dogs are running around the yard since the bottom bit is smaller than the top.

Shop Now Smokeless Fire Pit amazon.com $75.97

Patio Fire Pit

Tiki’s patio fire pit features a slightly tapered, cylindrical design that sets it apart from others while still allowing it to blend in with almost any décor. One of the first things we noted when unpacking was the openings around the rim that act as hand-holds for lifting and moving the fire pit—something few models account for.

The black powder coat finish might be subdued, but we like the fact that it doesn’t discolor after use. Unlike many other smokeless fire pits that pull air in from the bottom edge of the body, the patio fire pit pulls it in through the horizontal slats.

Initially, we were concerned with how effective this would be in fostering a smokeless fire but it was as smokeless as any we tested. To build the fire, we used logs 12 to 13 inches long. As with any round fire pit, filling it with wood requires logs of different lengths—longer in the center and shorter at the edges.

We found the firebox to be a little shallow at eight inches, but we were able to get two layers of logs loaded in. This meant re-loading a little more frequently, but that had no bearing on its smoke-free performance.

Cleanup was easy thanks to the removable ash pan. All we had to do was sweep the ash around in the bottom of the fire pit, allowing it to fall through holes into the pan. In addition to firewood, the patio fire pit can use Tiki’s wood pellets, pre-packaged and ready to burn.

Shop Now Patio Fire Pit amazon.com $395.00

Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit

Solo Stove’s Bonfire 2.0 is an update to the Bonfire we previously tested, now including a removable ash pan. While its smokeless performance remains unchanged, the ash pan does add about five pounds to the overall weight.

It includes a carrying case with a drawstring closure at the top—which we love—and is essentially a big bag with handles, which makes it easier to transport. It also keeps ashes from falling out in the car, house, or anywhere we store it.

We’ve come to appreciate Solo Stove’s smokeless fire pit technology, which really does work. The fire pit is a double-walled, stainless-steel cylinder with holes ringing the base on the outside and around the top on the inside.

As heat from the fire rises, it pulls air through the inside holes, drawing in air from the bottom outside holes, which creates secondary combustion that cuts down on smoke and speeds up the burn. It’s fair to note that we went through logs relatively quicker than we would with an open fire with the constant air supply flowing to the fire, it burned hot and fast, leaving very little ash to clean up afterward.

To empty the ash pan, we had to reach in and remove the perforated bottom grate and tip it to dump any ash off and into the pan below. After removing the grate, we could remove and dump the pan though the pan is smaller than the grate, so some ash is going to fall around the outside edge.

The Bonfire projects heat—a lot of it—in an even circle, but mostly from the rim and up. If we had the fire roaring, the heat radiated more evenly but didn’t really reach our feet on a cool day.

Solo Stove has an optional heat deflector that helps distribute heat more evenly. The heat can be intense, so we used welding gloves while tending the fire and adding logs. If you want a smokeless fire pit that lives up to the hype, looks great, and fits in at home or on an occasional weekend of car camping, then the Bonfire 2.0 is a solid option.

Shop Now Bonfire 2.0 Smokeless Fire Pit walmart.com $295.19

Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit

Cuisinart’s Cleanburn is unique in its bowl-shaped design. It comes in three pieces: the main body, a top ring that acts as a wind guard, and a base that doubles as an ash tray.

We can’t understate how much easier it is to clean out than our picks that don’t have a detachable base—with a twist of the body we were able to lift it off, set it aside, and then dump the ashes from the base.

In testing, the body drew air in at the base to feed the fire both at the bottom and along the top lip, functioning as intended to reduce smoke. Aside from when we were initially lighting the fire, we noted nearly no smoke at all.

It seemed to radiate a lot of heat out at an angle thanks to the bowl shape and created a warm zone in the shape of an inverted, squat cone, even when the flames weren’t reaching out of the fire pit. When they were, we could feel even more heat radiating straight out from them.

A slight disadvantage of the concave shape is that, although we fit 14-inch logs in it, they wouldn’t drop to the bottom. This made it more difficult to fill the fire pit and keep a bigger fire going.

We ended up selecting smaller chunks of wood to fit in the bottom, adding longer pieces as we stacked wood in. If you’re getting firewood in uniform lengths, you might want to chop a few pieces to fit in the bottom of the pit.

Shop Now Cleanburn Smokeless Fire Pit amazon.com $249.99

Y-Series Smokeless Fire Pit

The Breeo Y-Series comes from the brand that introduced the first smokeless fire pit to the market. It's smaller and lighter than previous models with an added handle on the body—it's positioned to balance the fire pit when carried in one hand at your side.

We found it to be the easiest full-sized, non-collapsible fire pit to carry. The addition of the handle also makes the Y-Series easy to flip over to dump out the ashes. The Y-Series is a bit heavier than any of the other portable fire pits we’ve tested due to its construction with thicker-gauge metal, though it's also more durable. It’s made for RV camping, tailgating, barbecuing, or firing up in the backyard—not a model you’re going to hike with or carry far



In testing, the Y-series lit up fairly quickly using dry firewood and kindling, reaching smokeless operation between five and ten minutes. It fits logs of up to 16 inches but can also burn wood pellets and charcoal.

The use of charcoal, along with the optional Outpost Grill attachment, makes the Y-series a competent barbecue. You can cook over wood as well, and the height of the grill surface is adjustable so you can keep clear of the flames. We appreciated the adjustable legs which raised the top of the fire pit up to 20 inches and made the grill surface easier to reach. Heat radiates well from the Y-Series when loaded up with logs. The 15-inch body height allowed for more heat to be felt on our lower extremities.

Breeo’s Y-Series are made by hand in Lancaster Pennsylvania, from thicker, more durable materials than other options from Breeo, and come with a lifetime warranty.

Shop Now Y-Series Smokeless Fire Pit breeo.co $495.00

Splitting logs and kindling into size for each fire pit.

Trevor Raab

Peak Patio Smokeless Fire Pit

Blue Sky’s Peak Patio fire pit in a flat, high-heat finish, is a bit less flashy than other stainless steel options. It blends in with the environment without drawing much attention, making it perfect for more rustic settings. If you want to keep the flat black looking nice, it will likely need touching up over time though it's heavy-gauge steel construction won't rust out any time soon.



Due to the Peak’s weight, we were pleased with the ability to pull the ash pan to clean it out. While Blue Sky recommends removing the grate and ash pan together, we found it a little difficult to brush ashes from around the edges through the small holes in the grate. Instead, we removed the grate, brushed the ashes into the pan, pulled the pan, and emptied it. Since the pan drops into a hole in the bottom of the burn chamber, a few stray ashes fell on the ground when we did so. Note that with the pan out, you can see the ground beneath through the big hole—without a bottom cover, you’ll want to be sure you don’t use the Peak over combustible or heat-sensitive surfaces.

There was some initial smoke when we first lit the wood in the Peak and it took a little longer than others we tested for the fire to get hot enough for the smoke to abate—a good fifteen minutes. Once we had the fire going, there was nothing but an occasional wisp of smoke.

Shop Now Peak Patio Smokeless Fire Pit amazon.com $243.72

Mesa XL Smokeless Fire Pit

The Mesa XL is a winner of the Popular Mechanics Yard and Garden Awards of 2023. Solo Stove steps up from its original tabletop pit—the Mesa—with a slightly larger design and a more formidable flame, all while fitting cozily on your deck tables or patio.

These sleek stoves are available in a range of colors to fit into any outdoor decor and hit the sweet spot in size when you want both heat and ambiance. It’s two inches wider and taller than the smaller model, and burns pellets for up to an hour before it needs more fuel.

It comes with a stand, pellet adapter, and nylon carry bag to take your new portable fire pit wherever you go. If you’re big on summer s’mores and don’t plan on camping then pick up the Mesa accessory pack to go with it.

Shop Now Mesa XL Smokeless Fire Pit solostove.com $79.99

