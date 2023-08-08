An All-Out Brawl Happened In Montgomery, Alabama This Weekend, And The Internet’s Reaction Has Provided Entertainment For The Next 10 Years

So, last Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama, a group of strangers united to help a Black riverfront worker who was purportedly attacked by white boaters after asking them to move their vehicle.

In videos taken by those on the scene, nearby onlookers and dock employees are seen running (and swimming) to the boat worker’s aid as he was pushed to the ground and beaten by the group for “doing his job,” as Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed said. This soon resulted in an all-out brawl that included dozens of people and ended with multiple arrest warrants.

This probably the best view of went down in Montgomery Alabama pic.twitter.com/FrUxk8ES0E — Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) August 7, 2023

@mickeywon234

Onlookers recorded different angles of the brawl, showing men and women engaging in fights that ended with people being tossed into the water and hit over the head with plastic chairs, as police tried to control the chaotic situation.

The online reaction to the brawl has been extensive to say the least, due to people meme-ing the wildest moments of the fight. So let's get into it:

1. Boston Tea Party (1773).

@HeSo Kautious / @CureBore / Via Twitter: @CureBore

2. Avengers, assemble!

Nah this edit has me on the floor lmaoo pic.twitter.com/zRZdYh3jIo — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) August 7, 2023

@SylviaObell via Twitter / Via Twitter: @shannonsharpeee

3. The star of the show:

i sat down and spoke with the chair from #montgomery and got the inside scoop. tune in this afternoon pic.twitter.com/NieTgCX8Cw — Tré Melvin (@TreMelvin) August 7, 2023

@TreMelvin

4. See if you can find all of the details that have been added to this painting.

I love the internet pic.twitter.com/hPS2ZrQqYl — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) August 7, 2023

Ernie Barnes / Premi Sterlin / @MrBusby4o8 / Alamy

5. This user found chair earrings:

Facebook has got me rolling!!!!!! Not the chair earrings pic.twitter.com/Uyz1QRxLeu — colorfullstory (@colorfullstory) August 7, 2023

Story continues

@colorfullstory via Twitter

6. "Fade in the water."

Of allll the memes and captions and comments, Fade In the Water is absolutely the winner. I am inconsolable rn 😭😭 — Langston Blues (@dradambanks) August 7, 2023

Twitter: @dradambanks

7. The boat worker throwing his hat in the air before the fight was his bat signal:

@iamvante2x / @shannonsharpeee

8. Mood:

Twitter: @FunnyMaine

9. I bet the prices of plastic chairs are skyrocketing:

We got flavors over here 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OivuJtwmTf — Juicy J💋 (@NeiAllure) August 7, 2023

@NeiAllure

10. "Lift every voice & swing" by James Weldon Johnson:

“Lift every voice & swing” & “A chair is just a chair” are up there too — jordan demi (@jordan_demi1) August 7, 2023

Twitter: @jordan_demi1

11. How did this guy make a T-shirt of the brawl so quickly?

@JermaleSullivan via Facebook

12. Dr. Miami's social team joining in:

Wish me luck y’all. I’m getting ready to ask Dr. Miami for a raise - Megan pic.twitter.com/RbD0xJcAoy — Dr. Miami (@TheRealDrMiami) August 7, 2023

Twitter: @TheRealDrMiami

13. 1855 --> 2023:

Crazy how life comes full circle pic.twitter.com/Le4H6k8wlk — Jay DeBarge (@JalenBr0wn) August 7, 2023

@JalenBr0wn / Truthorfiction.com / Alamy / Via truthorfiction.com

14. An accurate depiction of life right now with this inflation:

I never seen a picture so accurate in my life 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sQy8vH4Lvo — 💓 Nicole Nicole 💓 (@niicole__nicole) August 7, 2023

@niicole_nicole / @BabaDondada

15. No words for this one:

The Weinstein Company / @YoFavAmazon

16. Granny had to see it on the big screen:

i showed my granny the montgomery al fight and she found it, put it on the tv, and is replaying it frame by frame with commentary 😭 this fight is historic. liberating black folks around america. pic.twitter.com/cWgHOoQqnC — keiajahh (@blktrippyhippie) August 6, 2023

@blktrippyhippie