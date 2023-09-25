This slimming bodysuit went viral on TikTok — grab it for as low as $17 (nearly 60% off!)
What is it?
It's rare to find a bodysuit that is flattering, affordable and comfortable, but Amazon shoppers and TikTok users seem to have found the perfect trifecta in the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit. The sensational shapewear first blew up on TikTok after user @moreclothesthansense posted a video about how the super affordable piece sucked in her midsection.
You can buy three of these popular bodysuits for less than one Skims option, and shoppers agree it's even better than its more expensive counterpart.
Why is it a good deal?
Regularly priced at $40, you can get the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit on sale for as low as $17 when you apply the on-page coupon (the price depends on size and color). At nearly 60% off, that's the lowest we've ever seen it!
Why do I need this?
This undergarment can really smooth things out. The viral video that got it so much attention starts out with the user trying on a more expensive bodysuit and raving about how “snatched” it made her look. She then switched into reviewing the Brabic and noted the only difference she saw was that the back isn’t as low and the front straps are higher than the high-end one. But after wearing both, the TikTok creator said the Amazon option definitely sucks her in more. “Am I crazy or does this kind of make me look even more snatched?” she exclaimed. A commenter agreed, writing, “the Amazon one makes your waist look smaller … and it’s cheaper!”
The affordable bodysuit is made from a polyester and spandex blend that is not only soft and breathable but also will also hug you in all the right places, thanks to its firm-control midsection, which sucks in your waist. “This is one of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,” raved one shopper. The bodysuit also has adjustable straps and provides full coverage in the back that will help lift and shape your bum. The three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly — a must in bodysuits.
What reviewers are saying
And TikTokers aren’t the only ones who like the bodysuit better than its brand-name counterparts. Since it went viral, more than 3,700 reviewers have given it their seal of approval by way of a five-star rating, with one even calling it the “best bodysuit ever.”
“It is very easy to put on, sucks in your waist and is very comfortable compared to other shapewear out there,” wrote one reviewer.
Another wrote, “OK, this is an absolute must! Not only does it snatch your waist, but it's not uncomfortable either! I was actually shocked. (I've already tried two others and they sucked.)… I am buying another one and am very happy with it.”
While it’s designed to create a seamless base underneath your clothing, many shoppers say the bodysuit is so flattering that they wear it as a top underneath skirts or jeans. “I have been on the hunt for shapewear that is both comfortable and effective,” said one. “This one is perfect, held in my tummy and love handles but was really comfortable all night. It was pretty enough to pair with jeans without it being obvious it was shapewear, and I was confident having nothing over it.”
"This item has become one of my go-tos for most my outfits!" gushed a happy shopper. "It snatches your waist perfectly and I even feel I had room to go down one size! The only thing I will say is the pink is a little see through in the breast area, but the black one was perfect!"
Sizes range from XS/S to 3XL/4XL, and it comes in beige, black, brown and white. Perhaps best of all, this crowd-pleasing piece can be yours for as low as $17 — meaning you can buy about three Brabic bodysuits for less than the price of one Skims (which will set you back $62).
Nearly 4,000 shoppers are obsessed with this tummy-control bodysuit.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum$15$22Save $7
Raemao Massage Gun$40$100Save $60
Aerlang Massage Gun$22$27Save $5 with coupon
Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask$22$30Save $8
CeraVe Eye Repair Cream$14$20Save $6
Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set$30$40Save $10
Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit$22$50Save $28
Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer$23$36Save $13 with coupon
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$30$60Save $30
Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence$16$25Save $9
Poppyo Blackhead Remover$20$46Save $26
Heeta Scalp Massager$7$9Save $2
Pritech Electric Callus Remover$19$30Save $11 with coupon
Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum$15$17Save $2
Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion$10$15Save $5 with coupon
Style
FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear$28$70Save $42 with coupon
Playtex Wireless Bra$13$39Save $26
Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack$24$40Save $16 with coupon
Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn$10$15Save $5
Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes$40$70Save $30
Fuinloth Quilted Vest$30$40Save $10
Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket$26$68Save $42 with coupon
Travelambo Leather Wallet$10$13Save $3
Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts$11$16Save $5
Shapermint Wireless Bra$28$48Save $20
Efan Oversized Hoodie$26$53Save $27
Feethit Sneakers$36$46Save $10
Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear$17$40Save $23 with coupon
Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants$23$30Save $7
Adidas Cushioned Quarter Socks (6-Pair)$20$22Save $2