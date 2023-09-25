This slimming bodysuit went viral on TikTok — grab it for as low as $17 (nearly 60% off!)

What is it?

It's rare to find a bodysuit that is flattering, affordable and comfortable, but Amazon shoppers and TikTok users seem to have found the perfect trifecta in the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit. The sensational shapewear first blew up on TikTok after user @moreclothesthansense posted a video about how the super affordable piece sucked in her midsection.

Why is it a good deal?

Regularly priced at $40, you can get the Brabic Tummy Control Bodysuit on sale for as low as $17 when you apply the on-page coupon (the price depends on size and color). At nearly 60% off, that's the lowest we've ever seen it!

Why do I need this?

This undergarment can really smooth things out. The viral video that got it so much attention starts out with the user trying on a more expensive bodysuit and raving about how “snatched” it made her look. She then switched into reviewing the Brabic and noted the only difference she saw was that the back isn’t as low and the front straps are higher than the high-end one. But after wearing both, the TikTok creator said the Amazon option definitely sucks her in more. “Am I crazy or does this kind of make me look even more snatched?” she exclaimed. A commenter agreed, writing, “the Amazon one makes your waist look smaller … and it’s cheaper!”

The affordable bodysuit is made from a polyester and spandex blend that is not only soft and breathable but also will also hug you in all the right places, thanks to its firm-control midsection, which sucks in your waist. “This is one of the best tummy-control suits I’ve ever had,” raved one shopper. The bodysuit also has adjustable straps and provides full coverage in the back that will help lift and shape your bum. The three-hook closure at the crotch makes it bathroom-friendly — a must in bodysuits.

TikTok users and Amazon shoppers alike are fans of this slimming bodysuit. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers are saying

And TikTokers aren’t the only ones who like the bodysuit better than its brand-name counterparts. Since it went viral, more than 3,700 reviewers have given it their seal of approval by way of a five-star rating, with one even calling it the “best bodysuit ever.”

“It is very easy to put on, sucks in your waist and is very comfortable compared to other shapewear out there,” wrote one reviewer.

Another wrote, “OK, this is an absolute must! Not only does it snatch your waist, but it's not uncomfortable either! I was actually shocked. (I've already tried two others and they sucked.)… I am buying another one and am very happy with it.”

While it’s designed to create a seamless base underneath your clothing, many shoppers say the bodysuit is so flattering that they wear it as a top underneath skirts or jeans. “I have been on the hunt for shapewear that is both comfortable and effective,” said one. “This one is perfect, held in my tummy and love handles but was really comfortable all night. It was pretty enough to pair with jeans without it being obvious it was shapewear, and I was confident having nothing over it.”

"This item has become one of my go-tos for most my outfits!" gushed a happy shopper. "It snatches your waist perfectly and I even feel I had room to go down one size! The only thing I will say is the pink is a little see through in the breast area, but the black one was perfect!"

Sizes range from XS/S to 3XL/4XL, and it comes in beige, black, brown and white. Perhaps best of all, this crowd-pleasing piece can be yours for as low as $17 — meaning you can buy about three Brabic bodysuits for less than the price of one Skims (which will set you back $62).

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum $15 $22 Save $7 See at Amazon

Raemao Massage Gun $40 $100 Save $60 See at Amazon

Aerlang Massage Gun $22 $27 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Mzoo Sleep Eye Mask $22 $30 Save $8 See at Amazon

CeraVe Eye Repair Cream $14 $20 Save $6 See at Amazon

Biotin Shampoo and Conditioner Set $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Crest Whitening Emulsions Gel Pen Kit $22 $50 Save $28 See at Amazon

Laura Geller Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer $23 $36 Save $13 with coupon See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $30 $60 Save $30 See at Amazon

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $16 $25 Save $9 See at Amazon

Poppyo Blackhead Remover $20 $46 Save $26 See at Amazon

Heeta Scalp Massager $7 $9 Save $2 See at Amazon

Pritech Electric Callus Remover $19 $30 Save $11 with coupon See at Amazon

Pura D'or 20% Vitamin C Serum $15 $17 Save $2 See at Amazon

Gold Bond Age Renew Crepe Corrector Body Lotion $10 $15 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Style

FeelinGirl Seamless Bodysuit Shapewear $28 $70 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex Wireless Bra $13 $39 Save $26 See at Amazon

Wirarpa High-Waist Briefs, 5-Pack $24 $40 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Vive Long-Handled Shoe Horn $10 $15 Save $5 See at Amazon

Akk Memory Foam Walking Shoes $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Fuinloth Quilted Vest $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Lviefent Plaid Flannel Shacket $26 $68 Save $42 with coupon See at Amazon

Travelambo Leather Wallet $10 $13 Save $3 See at Amazon

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $11 $16 Save $5 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $28 $48 Save $20 See at Amazon

Efan Oversized Hoodie $26 $53 Save $27 See at Amazon

Feethit Sneakers $36 $46 Save $10 See at Amazon

Brabic Bodysuit Shapewear $17 $40 Save $23 with coupon See at Amazon

Colorfulkoala Women's Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants $23 $30 Save $7 See at Amazon