A new boys name tops Rhode Island's most popular baby names list. See the top 10
There's a new most popular baby boy name in Rhode Island.
After three years of Liam holding tight to the top spot, Noah has become the most popular boys name in the state.
On Thursday, the Social Security Administration released the top baby names for boys and girls born in 2023 - nationally and by state, showing only slight shifts in the most popular names for Rhode Island's newborns.
Noah, Liam and James took the top three for boys born in Rhode Island, with James moving up from sixth to third place since last year. Last year, the top three were Liam, Noah and Owen.
For girls names, Charlotte is still the most popular girls name in Rhode Island, holding to first place since last year, when it overtook Sophia and Olivia, both of which have since climbed back up to second and third place respectively. In 2023, the top three names for girls were Charlotte, Amelia and Isabella.
What are the top baby names in the U.S. in 2023?
Charlotte holds third place nationally behind Olivia and Emma, which are third and fifth respectively in the state. Rhode Island boys were closer to the national top three of Liam, Noah and Oliver.
10 most popular girl names in Rhode Island in 2023
Charlotte
Sophia
Olivia
Amelia
Emma
Nora
Luna
Isabella
Mia
Aurora
10 most popular boy names in Rhode Island in 2023
Noah
Liam
James
Lucas
Michael
Theodore
Julian
Henry
Benjamin
William
10 most popular boy names in the U.S. in 2023
Liam
Noah
Oliver
James
Elijah
Mateo
Theodore
Henry
Lucas
William
10 most popular girl names in the U.S. in 2023
Olivia
Emma
Charlotte
Amelia
Sophia
Mia
Isabella
Ava
Evelyn
Luna
This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Most popular baby names of 2023 in RI for girls and boys