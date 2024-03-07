A Boutique Collection of Chic Homes Makes Its Debut at One of L.A.’s Most Exclusive Developments

A newly completed octet of ultra-luxe townhomes designed by the award-winning architecture and design firm Olson Kundig is set to further transform one of the most exclusive residential buildings in all of Los Angeles—complete with a mix of world-class finishes and features, seamless indoor/outdoor environs, and four-star amenities and services.

Resting along Rosewood Avenue, adjacent to the luxe 8899 Beverly building in West Hollywood’s Arts and Design District, “The Houses at 8899 Beverly” collection includes a total of eight three- and four-bedroom detached, single-family homes ranging from 2,564 square feet to 3,656 square feet. The Agency New Development Group is serving as the exclusive listing brokerage for the modern homes, which start at around $6 million.

Described in a press release as “harmoniously linked yet individual,” each home is named for the one distinctive material from which it’s exterior is predominantly crafted—hence the monikers Concrete, Bronze, Wood, Stone, Brick, Garden, Steel and Glass (pictured up top). All of the luxe digs boast open-concept living spaces adorned with hints of bronze, leather and travertine, as well as smart-home systems to control the temperature, lighting and window shades, and a seamless flow to Coen + Partners-landscaped grounds laced with a mix of gardens and plunge pools.

The Bronze House.

Especially standing out is the Bronze House (pictured above), listed for just shy of $6.8 million, which has four bedrooms and five bathrooms in a little more than 3,400 square feet of wood-clad living space highlighted by a living room centered around a stone fireplace, gourmet kitchen outfitted with top-tier Gaggenau and Miele appliances, and a suspension bridge leading to a fireside primary bedroom flaunting a marble bath showcased by an inviting soaking tub. There also are sliding glass doors spilling out to a secluded backyard holding a garden, plunge pool and spa.

As an added bonus, residents will enjoy a bevy of hospitality-driven luxury services and amenities, including access a 24-hour concierge, fitness center and yoga studio, and an expansive outdoor space hosting a pool and spa, fireplaces, a covered dining area. The highly anticipated Stella West Hollywood restaurant also just opened on 8899 Beverly’s ground floor.

The Houses at 8899 Beverly Los Angeles

