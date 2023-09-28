'Hard to fully express how amazing this is': This $17 bottle adapter keeps drinks secure

What is it?

The perfect bottle is a great way to keep yourself hydrated, but it's fit in your car's cupholder is often less than perfect. Either it doesn't fit at all and gets relegated to the passenger seat, or it's too narrow and sounds like your own personal wind chime every time you hit a bump. The BottlePro Adjustable Cup Holder Adapter solves this problem for the low, low price of $17.

Why is this a good deal?

This BottlePro is currently discounted by $3, which might not sound like a lot — but the lowest price ever is only $2 less, and the convenience it brings to your daily commute makes it worthwhile. If you're waiting for a lower price, don't hold your breath. The last time it dropped below $17 was well over a year ago, so this is the best price you're likely to see for a while.

Why do I need this?

An ill-fitting water bottle isn't something you think about a lot until it's no longer a problem. And then it's a game changer. There is no universal size for water bottles. Each company makes the size and shape of their bottles different, whether it's the slim-at-the-bottom and wider-at-top design of some Yeti tumblers or the giant, handled thermoses put out by other brands.

The BottlePro Adapter works with 32- and 40-ounce Hydro Flasks, Nalgene Bottles, Thermoflasks, and much more — but it doesn't work with 20- and 30-ounce YETI Ramblers or the 14-ounce YETI Mug, due to their smaller size. Then again, those can already fit into your cup holder without much difficulty.

BottlePro's bottle adapter keeps your drink snug, no matter how thick it is. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I purchased one of these Bottle Pros about a year ago for the shallow cup holder in my van. It fits snugly after taking off the first attachment (which I used in the other cup holder in the van). Recently, I purchased another to raise the bed of the second cup holder, and fits any of the mugs, water bottles, etc. that I use. It's hard to fully express how amazing this holder is. Just try it. You'll like it!" raved one fan.

Another user expressed, "This holds my 32oz. water bottle in a small cup holder and small amount of space between the front seats of my car. Just perfect. I don’t have to throw my bottle on the front passenger seat and watch it leak anymore!"

"I'm so happy I bought this. I was so tired of my water bottle rolling around while driving. It fits perfect and it was really easy to get in the cup holder. It's super sturdy too," one customer wrote. "I use it for my coffee cup with a handle as well. The only downside is that it makes it a little hard to get cups out of the holder behind it."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

