Why you can trust us
We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

'Hard to fully express how amazing this is': This $17 bottle adapter keeps drinks secure

Yahoo Life Shopping Editors
·3 min read
0

What is it?

The perfect bottle is a great way to keep yourself hydrated, but it's fit in your car's cupholder is often less than perfect. Either it doesn't fit at all and gets relegated to the passenger seat, or it's too narrow and sounds like your own personal wind chime every time you hit a bump. The BottlePro Adjustable Cup Holder Adapter solves this problem for the low, low price of $17.

BottlePro

BottlePro Adjustable Cup Holder Adapter

$17$20Save $3

This adapter fits into your vehicle's cup holder and gives you additional space for larger containers. It's compatible with 32- to 40-ounce bottles.

$17 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

This BottlePro is currently discounted by $3, which might not sound like a lot — but the lowest price ever is only $2 less, and the convenience it brings to your daily commute makes it worthwhile. If you're waiting for a lower price, don't hold your breath. The last time it dropped below $17 was well over a year ago, so this is the best price you're likely to see for a while.

Why do I need this?

An ill-fitting water bottle isn't something you think about a lot until it's no longer a problem. And then it's a game changer. There is no universal size for water bottles. Each company makes the size and shape of their bottles different, whether it's the slim-at-the-bottom and wider-at-top design of some Yeti tumblers or the giant, handled thermoses put out by other brands.

The BottlePro Adapter works with 32- and 40-ounce Hydro Flasks, Nalgene Bottles, Thermoflasks, and much more — but it doesn't work with 20- and 30-ounce YETI Ramblers or the 14-ounce YETI Mug, due to their smaller size. Then again, those can already fit into your cup holder without much difficulty.

bottlepro bottle adapter in a car
BottlePro's bottle adapter keeps your drink snug, no matter how thick it is. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

"I purchased one of these Bottle Pros about a year ago for the shallow cup holder in my van. It fits snugly after taking off the first attachment (which I used in the other cup holder in the van). Recently, I purchased another to raise the bed of the second cup holder, and fits any of the mugs, water bottles, etc. that I use. It's hard to fully express how amazing this holder is. Just try it. You'll like it!" raved one fan.

Another user expressed, "This holds my 32oz. water bottle in a small cup holder and small amount of space between the front seats of my car. Just perfect. I don’t have to throw my bottle on the front passenger seat and watch it leak anymore!"

"I'm so happy I bought this. I was so tired of my water bottle rolling around while driving. It fits perfect and it was really easy to get in the cup holder. It's super sturdy too," one customer wrote. "I use it for my coffee cup with a handle as well. The only downside is that it makes it a little hard to get cups out of the holder behind it."

BottlePro

BottlePro Adjustable Cup Holder Adapter

$17$20Save $3

Travel mug too big for your cup holder? Thanks to this handy little gadget, not anymore. 

$17 at Amazon

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Auto

  • Noco Boost Plus UltraSafe Car Battery Jump Starter

    $100$125
    Save $25
    See at Amazon

  • Avapow Car Battery Jump Starter

    $115$200
    Save $85 with coupon
    See at Amazon

Vacuums

Kitchen

  • ThermoPro Dual Probe Digital Cooking Thermometer

    $26$37
    Save $11
    See at Amazon

  • KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer

    $374$450
    Save $76
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve Coffee Maker

    $60$100
    Save $40
    See at Amazon

  • Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine

    $149$199
    Save $50
    See at Amazon

  • Staub 0.5-Qt Petite Ceramic Pumpkin Dish

    $35$57
    Save $22
    See at Amazon

Home

  • Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $25$50
    Save $25 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Queen-Size Cooling Bed Pillows, Set of 2

    $27$95
    Save $68 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Budding Joy Clothes Storage Bags, 6-Pack

    $14$30
    Save $16 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Cozsinoor Hotel Grade Queen-Size Cooling Pillows, Set of 2

    $26$110
    Save $84 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Ticonn Extra-Large Moving Bags, 6-Pack

    $30$50
    Save $20 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, Set of 2

    $6$12
    Save $6 with coupon
    See at Amazon

  • Coogam Halloween Bats Decoration, 60 Pieces

    $10$15
    Save $5
    See at Amazon

  • Yankee Candle Sugared Cinnamon Apple-Scented Candle

    $17$31
    Save $14
    See at Amazon

Recommended Stories