'Botox in a cream': Olivia Wilde loves this bestselling CeraVe eye repair cream — and it's down to $13

Ask friends with gorgeous skin what products they use on their faces and there's a good chance you'll hear the name "CeraVe." Widely celebrated by dermatologists, beauty editors and skin-care enthusiasts on a budget, this CeraVe eye repair cream is formulated to reduce dryness and the appearance of dark circles and puffiness — it's also fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic. Best of all, it's down to just $13 now, from its $20 original price.

Why is this a good deal?

An Amazon No. 1 bestseller in its category, CeraVe Eye Repair Cream is only $13, down from $20. Yep, it's true: you can help turn back the hands of time on your skin for less than an Andrew Jackson bill, without having to fork over hundreds on costly in-office treatments or intensive facials and peels. With these savings, grab one for yourself and one to treat a fellow skin-care-lover!

Why do I need this?

This eye treatment is no exception to the brand's popularity, but it is exceptional. One formerly puffy-eyed fan said: "I swear this stuff has taken five years off my face. ... It's absolute magic!"

Sure, there may be magic involved, but don't overlook the chemistry: Three restorative ceramides, moisturizing hyaluronic acid and soothing niacinamide work together to combat dryness and reduce the appearance of dark circles and puffiness. We also love what it doesn't contain: The 0.5-ounce eye cream is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic.

Erase dreaded circles and bags with this eye cream from Olivia Wilde's skin-care brand of choice. It's on sale for just $14.

What reviewers say

Whether the culprit is a lack of sleep, stress, aging or straight genetics, shoppers swear their eyes look brighter and younger after using this product. More than 37,000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

Many dermatologists direct their patients to use CeraVe Eye Repair Cream — and some even use it themselves. "Recommended for all my patients," wrote one five-star shopper/doctor. "As a dermatologist, I've continued to find that CeraVe is probably the most superior and consistent brand on the market. Their ingredients are proven and expertly formulated. Needless to say, even I use this eye cream as well as their other products for face and body. It's safe to say that if the product is used by the dermatologist for themselves, it's likely a great product. CeraVe's product line is absolutely the standard by which all other products are compared to."

Dozens of Amazon shoppers report that it was their dermatologist who turned them on to the cream. But this shopper came to it via an ophthalmologist: "This eye cream was recommended to me by my eye doctor because I have very sensitive skin around my eyes that burns and peels. I have tried all the expensive department store brands and nothing helped. CeraVe was a miracle! It is very soothing and moisturizing. Makes the skin under my eyes smooth and supple again."

One called it "Botox in a cream." Another reported: "I've been embarrassed for years about the bags under my eyes, but with two preschoolers at home, stress and mild insomnia, I didn't see a way out. This is like a little miracle tube ... I've gone from looking like there are bruises under my eyes to looking normal again. I no longer feel the need to use concealer under my eyes on a regular basis."

"Hereditary dark circles lightened," claimed another grateful shopper. "These dark circles just jump out at you on my face and I've had them my whole life regardless of what I eat, how much I sleep, etc. I never could leave the house without concealer and no creams ever worked for me in the past." But this cream brought "so much more of an improvement than I've ever seen before. Bonus fact: I have very sensitive skin and this was very soothing."

But one reviewer warned: "If you have sensitive skin or eyes, it will irritate and burn a little."

