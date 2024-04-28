Bonita's Wonder Gardens promotes conservation, visitation since 1936

Since 1936, the Wonder Gardens, formerly the Everglades Wonder Gardens, has been a destination in Bonita Springs for visitors and residents alike.

Our goals are to not only provide a place of wonder, but to connect with the community and educate the region about critical wildlife and environmental issues. Promoting conservation and increasing engagement is a priority at the Wonder Gardens, where we host more than 80,000 visitors each year. By offering more hands-on activities, programs, special events and educational opportunities, the Wonder Gardens’ visitation continues to grow. This trend is happening nationally too, as visitors to American zoos exceed the combined attendance of all professional baseball, football and basketball games, according to data from National Geographic.

The Wonder Gardens provides animal encounters with alligators, flamingoes, parrots, turtles, tortoises and many other critters.

In addition to onsite education and guest experiences, the Wonder Gardens is continually building partnerships that expand our reach into the community.

Wonder Gardens in Bonita Springs is offering several new tours and activities that provide additional insight into the history, animals, plant connections and more at the historic attraction.

Our most significant partnership is with the City of Bonita Springs, which owns the property and provides us the opportunity to operate as a nonprofit attraction for the enjoyment of our guests and members. For 85 years, the Wonder Gardens has been a cultural icon and an anchor for downtown Bonita Springs, not only offering education and entertainment, but also bringing economic value and adding to the community’s overall quality of life.

A botanical garden and refuge for rescued, rehabilitated and non-releasable birds and reptiles, the Wonder Gardens is home to a diverse family of rescued, rehabilitated and non-releasable animals.

In partnership with local schools, we offer educational programs at the Gardens for many early childhood programs, private and charter schools, and the school districts in Collier and Lee counties. We also work closely with Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) to recruit, train and mentor interns who earn valuable job experience and class credit in education, animal care, horticulture, operations and guest services. Students enrolled in the university’s Civic Engagement course complete a semester-long project that includes both onsite and offsite work. In addition, students can earn volunteer service-learning hours often volunteer for events and special activities.

The Wonder Gardens works with local businesses and organizations to offer volunteer and team-building experiences. One example of this is United Way’s Day of Service, which brings together businesses and employees to volunteer at least one day per year to complete a site project in horticulture or building/habitat maintenance, support with information gathering or assist with an event. In addition, United Way connects Wonder Gardens to volunteer providers and organizations throughout Lee County, including corporations, activity centers for seniors and/or adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and humanitarian organizations.

We even partner with other nonprofits. For example, working with the Alzheimer’s Support Network, our education department provides an enriching presentation and guided tour to individuals with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers. Wonder Gardens is also a Naples Unites Partner Site, selected for efforts to make people living with brain change feel welcome and included at the Garden. The Alzheimer’s Support Network also provides training tools and experiences for our staff and volunteers, and adults living with brain change and a supporting partner can volunteer at the Gardens together.

Our tourism partners are vital as well. The historic tours by the Bonita Springs Historical Society include the Wonder Gardens, and we collaborate with the society for historical information for the Wonder Gardens Museum. The Lee County Visitor & Convention Bureau visits the Wonder Gardens for guided tours and experiences for themselves and area tour agencies to learn more about our oasis. They provide customer referrals for programs, tours, event booking and volunteer/eco-volunteer groups. As a participant in the Lee County Library’s Cultural Enrichment Pass program, library patrons have access to Wonder Gardens and our programs. Our community partnerships even extend into our gift shop. We select merchandise and vendor partners based on our goal to support the planet and the community, working hard to carry local products by small businesses.

As a nonprofit, the Wonder Gardens relies on partnerships to expand our reach and possibilities. Local corporations, businesses and groups that partner with the Gardens will not only further our mission but will benefit from positive experiences that enhance the community. For information about how to support or become a partner, visit WonderGardens.org.

Neil Anderson is the executive director of the Wonder Gardens, a charitable zoological park and botanical garden established in 1936 in Bonita Springs. The nonprofit cares for rescued, rehabilitated and non-releasable animals while preserving the best of this site’s history and delivering education programs and events that engage the community. To learn more, visit WonderGardens.org.

