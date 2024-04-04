Bojangles introduces ‘Bo’s Bird Dog’ + another new menu item with a twist. Here’s a look

Bojangles is taking Bo Time to a new level with a new twist on some of its most iconic menu items.

The popular Charlotte-based fast food chain has rolled out two new bites: Bo’s Bird Dogs and Bo-Berry cookies.

The Bo’s Bird Dog — a Bojangles take on a traditional hot dog — is made with a Chicken Supreme chicken strip inside a toasted potato hot dog-style bun, layered with thick-cut pickles and drizzled in Bo’s Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce. You get two in an order, then upgrade to a combo with seasoned fries and a “legendary iced tea.”

The Bo’s Bird Dog combo at Bojangles.

If you’re a sucker for Bojangles’ infamous Bo-berry biscuits, you’ll love the new Bo-Berry sugar cookies stuffed with Bo Berries. The cookies are sold individually or in packs of two or six, or by the dozen.

Bo-Berry cookies from Bojangles are available for a limited time only at participating locations.

But if you want to treat yourself to a Bo’s Bird Dog or Bo-Berry cookie, you better move quickly. The new menu items will only be available for a limited time at participating locations.

Bonus: The return of Bo Sauce

These aren’t the only new additions to Bojangles menu. After a two-year hiatus, you can now get your hands on the infamous Bo Sauce, a sweet, tangy and creamy sauce with herbs and spices.

“Back by popular demand, Bo Sauce is now available in restaurants to pair with all your favorite menu items,” said Tom Boland, Chief Marketing Officer at Bojangles. “Bo Sauce has been a fan favorite for years, and we are delighted to bring our signature sauce with a creamy, bold bite.”

This month, it’ll also be available by the bottle at grocery stores across the region including Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods and more.

To make sure these new items are available at your Bojangles, check with the restaurant before heading out.

Where are the most beautiful places in NC? Southern Living reveals locals’ top picks

Who does brunch best in Charlotte? Take our poll and vote for your favorite.