Body Language Experts Noticed the ‘Unusual’ Gesture Barron Trump Extended to Dad Donald

While most of Donald Trump’s children remain under the spotlight, there has been a lot of speculation on what his youngest, Barron Trump, has been up to, especially since college is right around the corner for him. Many believed that Barron and Donald had somewhat of a rift happening because of a reported disdain for his son’s headline-making height of 6’7, while others claimed everything was fine. But either way, people have not seen many interactions between Barron and Donald. That is until now, and body language experts are noticing the “unusual” detail that may show what their bond is really like behind closed doors.

Body language expert Judi James told the Daily Express about her take on the moment many may have missed between Barron and Donald during Melania Trump’s mother Amalija Knavs’ funeral, on Jan 18.

Photographers noticed that Barron extended his hand to Donald as they walked to the church. “It elicits an unusual response from their son Barron, too. Clearly tuned into his father’s mood, he extends a hand in what looks like a mimed or truncated embrace that could suggest a desire to show comfort and/or support,” James noted.

Former US President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump. Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images.

So, this may indicate there is a bond between Barron and Donald, and James’s expertise shines a bit of a light on it.

In a rare, previous interview, Donald talked about his youngest son, and even his future. “Barron’s very tall – about six-eight. And, he’s a good kid. He’s a good-looking kid. He’s a great student, very good student,” adding that they are “looking at” the possibility of Barron following his dad’s footsteps by going to Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania for college.

