'Blue Bloods' Fans Are "Devastated" Over Latest News from CBS

Just a week after delivering the season 14 return date, CBS announced the news that Blue Bloods fans have been fearing: The beloved show is coming to an end after the next season.

The Reagan family series stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez as beloved characters. The show first aired in 2010, and devoted fans have tuned in for the ups and downs of the police drama. Last year, the main stars reportedly took a pay cut to keep the show going.

"Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’s legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base," Amy Reisenbach, President, CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, said in a joint statement to Deadline. The statement promises "the most satisfying season yet" for loyal viewers.



Join us for the final season of #BlueBloods — Season 14, airing in TWO parts: February 2024 and Fall 2024 on @cbstv and @paramountplus. 💙" Fans flooded the account with comments about the show's end.



"The series finale we all knew would happen someday. Heres to a good final season 💙💙"

"oh no!!! I am devastated"

"My heart just broke. This show and it’s cast and crew have my heart! No other show is quite like this one. I feel like a member of the Reagan family because I have gotten to have dinner with them 275 times. Please say this isn’t the end! I’m not ready to say goodbye!"

"Oh my goodness this can’t be. We mustn’t lose our Blue Blood ‘family’. Please please please rethink this awful decision. Your fans are mortified 😢😢😢"

"This is sad news. Please reconsider. Your Blue Bloods family wants more.



If there is a silver lining, it's that the final season will air in two parts: The first 10 episodes begin on February 16, and the final 8 will air starting in Fall 2024.

