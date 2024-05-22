Bloom-Carroll senior Natalie Lang had a plan for high school success

CARROLL − Bloom-Carroll High School Outstanding Senior Natalie Lang said she enjoyed being involved in high school and trying new things while keeping her grades up.

Lang played soccer and basketball for four years. She was also in the National Honor Society, the Science Club, Key Club, French Club and was a teen ambassador. Lang was also part of the teen eco summit team.

She will graduate with a 4.2 grade point average.

Outstanding senior Natalie Lang stands in the one of the hallways at Bloom-Carroll High School on Apr. 17, 2024, in Carroll, Ohio.

"I love to plan out what I'm doing," Lang said. "I have a calendar that I like to keep updated with all my activities so I can plan out what I'm doing when I'm doing it, where I can help out on everything. I keep an agenda."

She said communication was another key to her high school success.

"If I can't be at something I'll let my teachers know or coaches just so they know I can't be there," Lang said. "It's important to let people know."

She will attend Miami (Ohio) University in the fall and study chemical engineering.

"I always knew I wanted to do math and science," Lang said. "Then throughout high school, I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do exactly. Last year I was able to do a science fair where I could pick a topic that was interesting and piqued my interest. I ended up looking into food science, which I thought was very interesting, and it led me to chemical engineering."

While she said she'll miss her time at Bloom-Carroll, Lang said she is ready for her future.

She suggested incoming freshmen get involved with different things like she did.

"You'll make tons of memories and friends that you can do other things with," Lang said. "It will go by fast and you don't want to wish you'd joined stuff and you didn't. So definitely get involved."

