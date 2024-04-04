Bloating kill your buzz? Happy Thursday from Molson Coors says it has a fix for that

Ready for the weekend?

Happy Thursday has you covered.

The new fruit-flavored spiked refreshers from Molson Coors Beverage Co. just hit shelves nationwide.

And, the company says, the alcoholic drinks solve one problem that plagues drinking age Gen Zers: Bloat from bubbles.

The new options are noncarbonated and join a growing trend of "refreshers."

"Happy Thursday is a flavorful spiked refresher that will set the weekend feel — it's smooth, bubble-free, with refreshing flavor," said Amanda DeVore, senior director for marketing innovation at Molson Coors. "This delicious line is our first-of-its-kind entry in the flavored alcohol category, and we know our fans are going to experience love at first sip."

Molson Coors Beverage Company releases Happy Thursday, a new line of non-carbonated, fruit-flavored spiked refreshers.

Happy Thursday is 4.4% alcohol by volume and comes in four flavors: strawberry, pineapple starfruit, mango passionfruit and black cherry. The drink is sold in 12-piece variety packs, 16-ounce strawberry singles and 24-ounce strawberry and pineapple starfruit singles.

"Happy Thursday takes those serious weekday moments and delivers that refreshing weekend flavor, no matter what the calendar says," said Liz Cramton, marketing director of Happy Thursday at Molson Coors. "We're excited to introduce our new line of spiked refreshers to the world and kick off the weekend one day earlier in a bold, bubble-free way. Because when you have Happy Thursday, why wait for Friday?"

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Molson Coors debuts fruit-flavored, noncarbonated Happy Thursday line