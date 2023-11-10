This $140 Blink system is the perfect home security starter kit — over 60% off for Black Friday
A security system can help protect your home against intruders, or even against less-serious but still-annoying threats like porch pirates. After all, they won't roll up to your curb in a car emblazoned with a jolly rogers — although that would make things a lot easier. Home security equipment can be expensive, but for Black Friday, Amazon has set out a deal worth walking the plank for: a Blink Outdoor 4 system with four cameras and all the hardware for just $140. That's over 60% off!
This set includes two Outdoor 4 cameras, a single Wired Floodlight Camera, one Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, the Sync Module 2, and all the mounting kits, batteries, and power adapters you need to get up and running.
Is this a good deal?
On its own, the Wired Floodlight Camera normally costs $100. The outdoor cams go for anywhere from $50 to $100. In short, yes! You're saving a huge amount of money with this bundle. This is also the lowest price on record for this particular configuration.
Why do I need this?
A lot of people want to improve their home security but aren't sure where to start. This bundle takes the guesswork out of it and gives you an easy, mostly wire-free way to protect the exterior and interior of your home. The Wired Floodlight Cam lights up with a 2,600-lumen spotlight when it detections motion, and it has a built-in siren you can trigger remotely. Can you think of a better way to keep pests away from your garbage?
Both of the Outdoor 4 cameras are wireless and have an average battery life of two years on a single set of batteries — and the batteries are included. That's what I call a win. The mounting kits are easy to use and install, too.
The Blink Pan-and-Tilt Camera is designed for use indoors. It's kind of a one-stop-shop for security, since it can rotate 360 degrees and watch for motion across an entire space. That includes tracking motion across a room. If you sign up for the Blink Subscription Plan (sadly not included, although you do get a 30-day free trial), it unlocks a whole range of features for the cameras including person detection.
What reviewers say
The bundle itself doesn't have many reviews, but the individual components do. We've pulled reviews from those to help illustrate how useful this can be. About the Blink Pan-and-Tilt Cam, one fan said, "Very easy install. Very easy to use. Purchased this to keep an eye on our pup and to carry to hotels while traveling to keep an eye on everything inside our room."
Regarding the Wired Floodlight Cam, another shopper said, "The lights are fairly bright and cover a 30’x30’ area well. Motion detection is good and adjustable. We use it to cover our parking area in front of the shop and the driveway. Well built and mounts to a 4” round weatherproof box."
These cameras are popular, with a combined review count of well over 10,000. About the Outdoor Camera, someone wrote, "I love that it has a wider view and can cover a whole lot more. I don't like the fact that it's battery operated, but it does the job."
This set includes two Outdoor 4 cameras, a single Wired Floodlight Camera, one Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, the Sync Module 2, and all the mounting kits, batteries, and power adapters you need to get up and running.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$99$129Save $30
JBL Tune Wireless Headphones$25$50Save $25
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$200$249Save $49
Ziuty Wireless Earbuds$17$30Save $13
Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds$20$40Save $20 with coupon
CXK Wireless Earbuds$16$51Save $35 with coupon
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)$150$169Save $19
Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds$23$50Save $27 with coupon
Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones$279$379Save $100
TVs and home entertainment
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$70$120Save $50
Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV$120$200Save $80
Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV$90$150Save $60
Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV$190$250Save $60
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$168$230Save $62
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$310$450Save $140
Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV$380$520Save $140
TCL 65-Inch Fire TV$400$530Save $130
Tablets and tech
Amazon Fire TV Stick$20$40Save $20
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
ApoloSign 15.6-Inch Laptop$297$330Save $33
Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker$38$130Save $92
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation)$90
Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus$115$180Save $65
Iniu Wireless Charger$16$20Save $4
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite$220$350Save $130
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop$849$999Save $150
Apple iPad (10th Generation)$399$449Save $50