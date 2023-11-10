This $140 Blink system is the perfect home security starter kit — over 60% off for Black Friday

A security system can help protect your home against intruders, or even against less-serious but still-annoying threats like porch pirates. After all, they won't roll up to your curb in a car emblazoned with a jolly rogers — although that would make things a lot easier. Home security equipment can be expensive, but for Black Friday, Amazon has set out a deal worth walking the plank for: a Blink Outdoor 4 system with four cameras and all the hardware for just $140. That's over 60% off!

Is this a good deal?

On its own, the Wired Floodlight Camera normally costs $100. The outdoor cams go for anywhere from $50 to $100. In short, yes! You're saving a huge amount of money with this bundle. This is also the lowest price on record for this particular configuration.

Why do I need this?

A lot of people want to improve their home security but aren't sure where to start. This bundle takes the guesswork out of it and gives you an easy, mostly wire-free way to protect the exterior and interior of your home. The Wired Floodlight Cam lights up with a 2,600-lumen spotlight when it detections motion, and it has a built-in siren you can trigger remotely. Can you think of a better way to keep pests away from your garbage?

Both of the Outdoor 4 cameras are wireless and have an average battery life of two years on a single set of batteries — and the batteries are included. That's what I call a win. The mounting kits are easy to use and install, too.

The Blink Pan-and-Tilt Camera is designed for use indoors. It's kind of a one-stop-shop for security, since it can rotate 360 degrees and watch for motion across an entire space. That includes tracking motion across a room. If you sign up for the Blink Subscription Plan (sadly not included, although you do get a 30-day free trial), it unlocks a whole range of features for the cameras including person detection.

This Blink bundle is a great way to start building your home security. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

The bundle itself doesn't have many reviews, but the individual components do. We've pulled reviews from those to help illustrate how useful this can be. About the Blink Pan-and-Tilt Cam, one fan said, "Very easy install. Very easy to use. Purchased this to keep an eye on our pup and to carry to hotels while traveling to keep an eye on everything inside our room."

Regarding the Wired Floodlight Cam, another shopper said, "The lights are fairly bright and cover a 30’x30’ area well. Motion detection is good and adjustable. We use it to cover our parking area in front of the shop and the driveway. Well built and mounts to a 4” round weatherproof box."

These cameras are popular, with a combined review count of well over 10,000. About the Outdoor Camera, someone wrote, "I love that it has a wider view and can cover a whole lot more. I don't like the fact that it's battery operated, but it does the job."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

JBL Tune Wireless Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $200 $249 Save $49 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $17 $30 Save $13 See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

CXK Wireless Earbuds $16 $51 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) $150 $169 Save $19 See at Amazon

Tagry Bluetooth Earbuds $23 $50 Save $27 with coupon See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $279 $379 Save $100 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV $70 $120 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $90 $150 Save $60 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $190 $250 Save $60 See at Amazon

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $168 $230 Save $62 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $310 $450 Save $140 See at Amazon

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $400 $530 Save $130 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Amazon Fire TV Stick $20 $40 Save $20 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

ApoloSign 15.6-Inch Laptop $297 $330 Save $33 See at Amazon

Vanzon V40 Bluetooth Speaker $38 $130 Save $92 See at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Generation) $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus $115 $180 Save $65 See at Amazon

Iniu Wireless Charger $16 $20 Save $4 See at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $220 $350 Save $130 See at Amazon

Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $849 $999 Save $150 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $399 $449 Save $50 See at Amazon