Blake Shelton Is Planning A Big Change With His 2024 New Year's Resolution

Blake Shelton has a big goal for 2024 and is using a New Year’s resolution to help kick him into action.

Shelton stopped by Entertainment Tonight to talk about his upcoming performance on New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash, which will air on CBS. During his chat, Shelton shared his New Year's resolution for 2024—and it’s a big one.

"I haven't managed to stop drinking yet,” he told host Rachel Smith.“That's been, you know, even cutting back has been hard.”

“I mean, it's a resolution though,” he continued. “And I'll say it again right now — that's my New Year's resolution, is to either cut back or stop drinking altogether. Let's just say I said it.”

Before the first of the year and it's time for the resolutions to be taken seriously, Shelton has some mighty big plans to end the year. While he prefers to stay home for the holidays on his ranch in Oklahoma with his wife, Gwen Stefani, and go to bed well before midnight, this year something a little less low key is on the agenda. He will be playing live at Nashville’s Big Bash with his longtime friend and collaborator Trace Adkins. "You know, when this came up in conversation I told my manager I go, 'Man, I will do it if we can get Trace to come down ... there's nobody more fun for me to be around than Trace Adkins," Shelton said.

Shelton and Adkins will be joined at the New Year's party with Brothers Osbourne, Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Elle King, Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lainey Wilson, and a whole lot more. The five-hour CBS special will air live on Sunday, December 31 at 6:30 pm CT/7:30 ET.

Read the original article on Southern Living.