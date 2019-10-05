Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Third Child Together

There’s a new Reynolds in town!

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed their third child together, Us Weekly confirms. The pair said hello to the new arrival about two months ago, sources say. Details are slim and there's no news (yet!) on whether the couple welcomed a third daughter or their first son. The move follows in Lively's M.O. It wasn't until weeks after the birth of her daughters that she made an official announcement. She followed similar tactics for the baby names.

The actor duo kept Lively’s third pregnancy under the radar for several months, with the Gossip Girl alum skirting the public eye until the Pokémon Detective Pikachu premiere in early May, where she debuted a prominent bump (without comment, of course).

Blake and Ryan’s third joins big sisters James and Inez.

Lively and Reynolds wed in September 2012 after connecting on the set of Green Lantern — they were both in relationships while shooting, but things turned romantic later. Reynolds once explained that he realized there was something between them while they were on a double date — with different people. “That was like the most awkward date for the respective parties because we were just like fireworks coming across [the table],” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Lively has spoken about wanting a large family, telling Marie Claire in 2014, “If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would,” so chances are, baby no. 3 won’t be the last for Blake and Ryan.

Congratulations to the family of five!