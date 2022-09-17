Blake Lively shares rare pregnancy photos, slams paparazzi waiting outside her house: 'You freak me and my kids out'

Blake Lively shares photos from her fourth pregnancy. (Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Blake Lively is sharing photos from her fourth pregnancy — in hopes that these photos will take some power from the paparazzi waiting outside her home.

The A Simple Favor star revealed Thursday that she was expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds during her appearance at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit. On Saturday, she took to Instagram to post photos from her pregnancy, which included pics of her exposed pregnant belly, as well as shots with loved ones like Reynolds, her close friend and collaborator Taylor Swift and sister Robyn Lively.

The Gossip Girl alum captioned the post, “Here are photos of me pregnant in real life so the 11 guys waiting outside my home for a [unicorn] sighting will leave me alone. You freak me and my kids out.”

Lively, who has long spoken out against paparazzi who photograph children, added, “Thanks to everyone else for all the love and respect and for continuing to unfollow accounts and publications who share photos of children. You have all the power against them. And thank you to the media who have a ‘No Kids Policy’. You all make all the difference. Much love! Xxb.”

The Town star, who is mom to James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, has publicly addressed this issue before. In a comment on The Daily Mail Australia’s Instagram page, she called out the outlet for publishing photos of her children without their consent, writing, “My children were being stalked by a man all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see.”

She added, "When I tried to calmly approach the photographer you hired to take these pictures in order to speak with him, he would run away. And jump out at the next block. Do you do background checks on the photographs [sic] you pay to stalk children? Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"

In 2016, Lively spoke to Marie Claire about how it’s unfair to photograph children, who aren’t aware of the reasons for the attention.

“I'd rather not have to deal with it at all, but we knew the lifestyle we were getting into, and while it's hard…it's another thing when it's our child,” she said of her daughter James. “She didn't have the opportunity to make a decision about what she wants.”

