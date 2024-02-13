BLACKPINK's Lisa To Make Acting Debut in 'The White Lotus' Season 3

The White Lotus Season 3 has added another big name to its star-studded cast. BLACKPINK's Lisa is the latest to join the imminent third installment of the HBO anthology series.

Lisa – who will be credited as Lalisa Manobal – will join the likes of Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul and Tayme Thapthimthong. She'll now be the second member of the girl group to appear on the big screen – for an HBO show, nonetheless – following up Jennie's role in The Idol.

Natasha Rothwell, our beloved Belinda from season 1 will return for the new season. Other stars include Christian Friedel, Julian Kostov, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Carrie Coon, Scott Glenn, Francesca Corney, Nicholas Duvernay, Arnas Fedaravičius, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook and Sam Nivola.

Per Variety, filming on the new season is slated to kick off this month in Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok, Thailand

