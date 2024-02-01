Is it Black History Month? Month-long celebration starts in February

Black History Month, a federally recognized celebration, was created nearly a century ago to recognize the "the countless Black men and women who had contributed to the advance of human civilization," according to the Association for the study of African American Life and History.

Here's what you should know about Black History Month:

When is Black History Month 2024?

The celebration, which does not have to be confined to a single month, is typically observed Feb. 1 through the end of the month.

"Black History Month is not a token. It is a special tribute—a time of acknowledgement, of reflection, and inspiration—that comes to life in real and ongoing activities throughout the year," writes Evelyn Brooks Higginbotham, former ASALH National President, pointing to the appearance of Black History across medium.

"The great lives and material culture of Black History" has been seen in museums, literature, national park sites, music and even cemeteries, according to Higginbotham.

Who started Black History Month? Carter G. Woodson did.

Carter G. Woodson, known to many as the "Father of Black History" came up with the concept of "Negro History Week" in 1926, intended to "both create and popularize the knowledge about the Black past."

Woodson, whose parents were enslaved, grew up to be an author, historian and the second African American to earn a Ph.D. at Harvard University.

During the dawning of the twentieth century, it was widely presumed that people of African descent had little history besides the subjugation of slavery. Credit for the evolving awareness of the true place of Blacks in history can, in large part, be bestowed upon Dr. Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950).

He formed the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, now known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History "to promote the scientific study of Black life and history" in September of 1915, months after he participated in a national celebration of the 50th anniversary of emancipation in Illinois, according to the ASALH website.

Woodson spent the decades leading up to his death working to meet the growing popularity of the celebration he created, giving out pictures, lessons for teachers, plays for historical performances, and posters of important dates and people.

He believed that one day, the weekly celebrations would come to an end, looking forward to a time when an "annual celebration would no longer be necessary" because African Americans would have the ability to "learn of their past on a daily basis," the ASALH website reads.

It wasn't until 1976 that Woodson's organization was able to "use its influence to institutionalize the shifts from a week to a month and from Negro history to Black history."

Since President Gerald Ford signed that first proclamation in 1976, every American president has issued proclamations endorsing the theme set forth by the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Why is Black History Month in February?

Woodson chose February because the month coincides with the "birthdays of two great Americans who played a role in shaping Black history," according to the ASALH website.

Those two great Americans were Frederick Douglass, a famed abolitionist who escaped from slavery and celebrated his birthday Feb. 14, and President Abraham Lincoln, who formally abolished slavery and was born on Feb. 12. Black History Month, initially established as "Negro History Week" was created around days that were already celebrated by Black communities across the country.

"Woodson built Negro History Week around traditional days of commemorating the Black past, asking the public to extend their study of Black history, not to create a new tradition," the ASALH website reads.

Richard Wright, a civil rights advocate and author, also spent time lobbying for the celebration of a day in February called National Freedom Day. The day marks the anniversary of the approval of the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in 1865, USA TODAY previously reported.

President Harry Truman did recognize National Freedom Day in 1949, urging citizens to contemplate its significance.

Though the day never became a federally recognized holiday, it coincides with the start of Black History Month, which kicks off the first of every February.

Black History Month in El Paso

In celebration of Black History Month, the city of El Paso and Destination El Paso will unveil a new Love Letters display in San Jacinto Plaza. The Love Letters are a commemorative display that pays tribute to the resilience, achievements and contributions of members of the Black community, according to a city press release.

People are encouraged to visit the display from Feb. 1 to 29.

"This year's design incorporates four colors – black to represent resilience, red to symbolize bloodshed and sacrifice in the struggle against racism and slavery, yellow to represent optimism and justice and green to symbolize rich greenery. The design also includes a clenched fist, a long-standing symbol of solidarity," states the press release.

"Destination El Paso is excited to introduce this year's first display of Love Letters to the community. The Love Letters serve as a creative and meaningful way to honor the individuals who have left an indelible mark on our history," said Jose Garcia, President and CEO of Destination El Paso.

Black History Month free films in Las Cruces

The Doña Ana Community College Library, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., in Las Cruces, will be showing free films in honor of Black History Month.

The first film will be "The Amazing Nina Simone," a 2015 documentary that shows the life of Nina Simone, who was a musical artist and civil rights activist. The first half will be shown on Feb. 7, and the conclusion will be shown on Feb. 15, from 1 to 2 p.m.

The second film, "The Blinding of Isaac Woodard," details the life of an Army sergeant who was beaten and blinded by a police chief after returning home from serving in World War II. The first part of the film will be shown on Feb. 21, with the conclusion on Feb. 29 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Both films will be shown inside the DACC East Mesa Library located inside the Academic Resources building in room 203F. Registration for the films can be made at dab.cc.libcal.com

