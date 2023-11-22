Black Friday laptop deals in 2023 are so good — Apple, HP, Dell and more up to 80% off

Black Friday means different things to us depending on what’s going on in our lives. If 2023 has been the year you’ve been watching your laptop slowly die, Black Friday is about solving that problem. With its massive tech sales, it’s the perfect moment to replace that weary model with something fresh, fast and fabulously discounted. Amazon has already started offering its Black Friday laptop deals but stock is limited, so there’s no need to wait.

The savings are spectacular — save up to 25% on Apple MacBooks and an unbelievable 80% on budget-focused brands. Shopping experts anticipate huge numbers for this year’s hottest retail weekend — with up to 80% of consumers out there snapping up the sale merch. So pull out your laptop wish list, and get ahead of the game. Prices are unlikely to go any lower than they are now. Get out there and get yours!

Best Black Friday MacBook deals 2023

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop $750 $999 Save $249 The MacBook Air needs no introduction. With 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, Retina display, and the loads of other features it brings to bear, this laptop has more than earned its reputation. This is also one of the lowest price it has ever been on sale for, so don't miss this chance to snatch up a slightly older — but still incredible — laptop! "Great commuter laptop that's perfect for students," one fan said. "I bought the 2020 M1 MacBook this year to work on my assignments on the fly. This thing is great — its lightweight, small, and most importantly, has amazing battery life. To be more specific, I’ve gotten about 20 hours of light use on one charge alone." $750 at Amazon

Apple Apple MacBook Air Laptop (2023) $1,049 $1,299 Save $250 If your old MacBook is on its last legs, this is a good time to upgrade: Amazon's Black Friday deal knocks a hefty $250 off the price of a well-appointed MacBook Air — and it's a 2023 model to boot. Check out the ratings on this thing: 4.8 stars from nearly 900 buyers. It's no stretch to say you're likely to love this laptop. $1,049 at Amazon

Best Black Friday Laptop deals 2023

MSI MSI Creator M16 16" 60Hz QHD+ Content Creation Laptop $1,100 $1,600 Save $500 This powerhouse of a laptop is a video and image editor's dream. With an RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, it can handle high-end tasks with ease. To put it in perspective, this is often heralded as a Macbook Pro competitor. It normally sells for $1,600, but you can pick one up for just $1,100 right now — the lowest price on record for this particular model. $1,100 at Amazon

ASUS ASUS Vivobook Go 12 L210 11.6” Ultra-Thin Laptop $150 $250 Save $100 This ultra-thin, ultra-light laptop is ideal for someone who needs easy access to the web on the go. What it lacks in power it more than makes up for in convenience, and it still comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, as well as a one-year subscription to Office 365 — a $100 value on its own. While this isn't quite the lowest price on record, it's close to it. Where else will you find a laptop for $150? $150 at Amazon

SGIN Sgin 15.6-inch Laptop $260 $1,050 Save $790 The always-popular Sgin is a budget-focused brand that brings a lot of savings to the table, especially when you consider that this guy is nearly 80% off. That's a fantastic deal worth having another can of cranberry sauce over, especially when you consider that it also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. It might not be the best choice for gaming, but it's great for everyday use and low-level productivity. $260 at Walmart

KUU Kuu 15.6-inch Laptop $299 $1,400 Save $1,101 Another lesser-known budget brand, the Kuu laptop is more than $1,000 off its normal price and comes with more than a thousand rave reviews that cite the ease of use and setup as the main selling points. Fans are also in favor of the performance — this machine packs 16GB of RAM at a price point when you're much more likely to get only 4 or 8GB. $299 at Walmart

acer Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop $310 $480 Save $170 This convertible laptop easily swaps between laptop mode and tablet mode. It also comes with 4GB of RAm and 128GB of onboard storage, making it a fantastic option for a day-to-day productivity and entertainment machine. While $310 isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still a darn good deal — and it's close to the cheapest it has ever been. $310 at Amazon

acer Acer Chromebook 514 Laptop $330 $460 Save $130 A Chromebook with a bit more power than the norm, the Acer Chromebook 514 comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. While not the all-time low price, this package includes a carrying case as well as the laptop itself — a great deal for this model, and the perfect pick for students. $330 at Amazon

HP HP Pavilion Laptop 15t $430 $910 Save $480 This lightweight laptop isn't built for gaming, but it's fantastic for daily use and browsing the web. The 256GB of storage gives you more than enough space to store videos and photos, while the 8GB of RAM will keep things running smoothly. $430 at HP

acer Acer Aspire 3 15.6" FHD Touchscreen Laptop $500 $699 Save $199 If you're in the market for something with a bit more juice to it than a Chromebook, the Aspire 3 is a fantastic option. With 11 hours of battery life, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, this laptop is built with work in mind. It's also the lowest price we've seen for this particular model. The fact that it includes a carrying case is just the cherry on top. $500 at Amazon

Lenovo Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i $448 $600 Save $152 The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is one of 2022's most popular laptop choices, and for good reason: it comes with more than enough power to handle everyday tasks, all the while giving users a lightweight, portable machine to take with them on the go. $448 at Amazon

Dell Dell XPS 13 $799 $1,099 Save $300 With the $300 discount this XPS 13 comes with, it's a no-brainer. You'll get a 10-core processor with a 4.7GHz processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It's a powerful machine meant for productivity, but it can also handle light gaming on the go. $799 at Dell

Microsoft Microsoft Surface Pro 8-13-inch Touchscreen Laptop $1,599 $2,600 Save $1,001 Yeah, it's a tablet — but it packs more power into this thin frame than most laptops do. On top of that, you can attach a keyboard to it and get all the power you could ask for on the go. With an average of 16 hours of battery life, 1TB of storage space, a whopping 32GB of RAM, and a 4.8GHz processor, this creator-focused machine is powerful enough to handle anything you throw at it. $1,599 at Amazon

