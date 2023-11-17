Black Friday deal alert! The Blink Mini indoor security cam is down to just $20

If you need a little peace of mind while you're out of the house or away on vacation, consider getting a security camera set up inside your home. It'll provide not only security against intruders but also a watchful eye over pets or kids when you're out and about. One of our favorite models is the Blink Mini, because it's small and inexpensive — and it's marked down even lower during Amazon's Black Friday sale. Plus, it works with Alexa-powered devices, so you can control it with your voice.

Why is it a good Black Friday deal?

It was already quite affordable at just $35 retail, but now it's marked down 40% at Amazon. The cost to you? A mere $20. Compared to similar models that are twice as much (or more), the sale is an absolute steal.

Why do I need it?

One of the Mini's many gifts is Full HD livestreaming and two-way audio, so you can talk to house guests via the Blink app. The camera detects motion, too. No wonder it's a fan fave, with over 185,000 five-star reviewers singing its praises.

While the camera tops out at 1080p resolution, you'll be hard-pressed to find another camera of this quality at this price point. And at just 2" × 1.9" × 1.4", the Mini really lives up to its name, making it perfect for hiding just out of sight. Since it has a built-in speaker, it can work as a remote chime for the Blink Video Doorbell.

Always wanted to preside over your own private surveillance state? Now you can!

What reviewers say

"I have an elderly family member in a care home and needed some extra peace of mind that she was being cared for properly," shared a five-star fan. "This camera allows me to see what I need to see and also check in with her. I can communicate with her from the talk function, which is wonderful because the cell service is horrible there, so we can communicate perfectly via Wi-Fi on the camera. If you have little ones or elderly family members, this is a perfect buy."

Another said it's worth every penny. "This mini camera was easy to set up and detects motion immediately for me. I have this pointing out my second-floor window toward the street. ... Everything about this camera exceeded my expectations. I turned off night vision and the active lights in order to see through the window at night, and it still provides a clear picture and detects motion flawlessly. I'm extremely impressed and will be purchasing more cameras after only one day of use. Your money is very well spent on this mini camera!"

One customer raved, "If you're a previous Blink customer like me, then connecting these mini cameras is super easy! Simply take a picture of the QR code printed on the camera and log in with your wifi password. Super fast setup that took me 5 minutes in total. I love that I can access the cameras and my doorbell all in one app. The only downside is that I can't move the cameras through the app, which means no zooming in/out or having access to check the surrounding area. I'm still setting everything up, but so far I'm impressed."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Your Black Friday Shopping Guide: See all of Yahoo’s Black Friday coverage here. Follow Engadget for Black Friday tech deals. Learn about Black Friday trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Black Friday deals for your car, garage and home, and find Black Friday sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $189 $249 Save $60 See at Amazon

JBL Tune Wireless Headphones $25 $50 Save $25 See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $129 $200 Save $71 See at Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Bluetooth Headphones $220 $329 Save $109 See at Amazon

Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones $299 $379 Save $80 See at Amazon

Ziuty Wireless Earbuds $14 $30 Save $16 with coupon See at Amazon

Tozo T10 Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds $20 $40 Save $20 with coupon See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Amazon 32-Inch Fire TV $120 $200 Save $80 See at Amazon

Insignia 32-Inch Fire TV $80 $150 Save $70 See at Amazon

Amazon 40-Inch Fire TV $180 $250 Save $70 See at Amazon

Insignia 43-Inch Fire TV $170 $270 Save $100 See at Amazon

Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV $291 $450 Save $159 See at Amazon

Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV $380 $520 Save $140 See at Amazon

TCL 65-Inch Fire TV $400 See at Amazon

Hisense 65-Inch Smart TV $700 $1,050 Save $350 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero Pro Mesh WiFi Router $70 $160 Save $90 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus $115 $180 Save $65 See at Amazon

Apple iPad (10th Generation) $349 $449 Save $100 See at Amazon

Amazon Eero 6+ Mesh Wi-Fi Router $90 $140 Save $50 See at Amazon