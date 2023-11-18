Black Friday beauty deals on 2023's trending items from Dyson, Ulta, Amazon and more

Black Friday beauty deals are everywhere right now. In fact, Ulta's early Black Friday sales have been up and running for weeks. (Have you seen the current Dyson Airwrap discount!?) And with both Amazon Black Friday deals already popping up and Sephora's best sales just around the corner, it's time to start devising your beauty shopping plan (and avoid Black Friday shopping mistakes).

If you're stumped for ideas, beauty insiders Jill Dunn and Carlene Higgins, co-hosts of Dear Media's mega-popular Breaking Beauty podcast, have your back. They advise: "Black Friday is the best time to stock up on big-ticket items. Skin-care tools like LED face masks are some of our faves to invest in — almost every skin type can benefit from these." They also recommend restocking your skin-care staples like serums and eye creams and looking out for deals on "makeup musts."

Industry expert Dana Oliver similarly shops for gadgets and gizmos around this time of year: "This is usually a great time to get good deals on high-priced beauty tools such as facial toning devices, electronic toothbrushes, shavers, curling irons, blow dryers and, yes, LED masks!"

These are the types of items they (and I) will be shopping next week — and some sale items to shop right now!

Black Friday beauty deals on devices

Conair Infinitipro Conair Hair Dryer $35 $47 Save $12 Like many of the 14,000+ five-star reviewers, I bought this truly excellent hair dryer last year and never looked back. It dries hair lightning fast while still being gentle and, from my experience, helps smooth frizz without a lot of time or any serious blowout skill. $35 at Amazon

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx FaceWare Pro Mask $455 Are these wrinkle-softening, skin-texture-revitalizing LED light masks worth looking like a murderous hockey goalie/light-up robot ghoul for a few minutes each day? Thousands of reviewers say "yes!" and our experts agree. If you can find one in a Black Friday sale, now's the time to invest. $455 at Sephora

NuFace NuFace Microcurrent Facial Toning Device Starter Kit $350 It's not just industry experts recommending you shop beauty appliances this month — I myself invested in this gold-standard at-home microcurrent device during Black Friday last year. It's a noninvasive way to tone and firm sagging skin on the face and neck and — if used consistently (which, ahem, I do not always!) — it's been clinically proven to work and just may go on mega-sale at Ulta and Amazon next week. $350 at Amazon

Black Friday beauty deals on skin-care staples

Black Friday beauty deals on "makeup musts"

Tom Ford Tom Ford Traceless Soft Matte Concealer $60 We've got our eye out for upcoming deals on this concealer stick that the Breaking Beauty co-hosts call a "makeup must." The creamy, vitamin E-infused formula won't crease or cake, making it an ideal product for mature skin. $60 at Sephora

