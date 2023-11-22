Black Friday 2023 gaming laptop deals — shop massive discounts on Alienware, MSI and more

This Black Friday, give the gift of a gaming laptop — and yes, you can give it to yourself! The discount season you've been waiting for is finally here, and it comes with savings of as much as $1,000 and 50% off your favorite gaming laptop brands. Sure, you can spend a fortune on a high-end machine, but let these deals save you a little bit of dough so you can pour it into the current Steam sale and snag some fantastic games for your new powerhouse machine. Snag a great 15.6-inch laptop from MSI for just $607, or go big and splurge on an Alienware m18 for nearly $2,400.

The best Black Friday gaming laptop deals

Best Buy HP Victus 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $450 $800 Save $350 Best Buy is one of the best places to look for Black Friday gaming laptop deals, especially when you have a beauty like this HP Victus knocked down to just $450. That low price comes with tradeoffs, though: it only has 8GB of RAM and only has a GTX 2050 graphics card, but it's still powerful enough if you're looking to game on a budget and don't mind scaling down some of the settings. This $450 price is also the lowest we've ever seen it. $450 at Best Buy

Best Buy Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $680 $950 Save $270 Not everyone wants a huge, hulking gaming laptop. If that sounds like you, then this 15-inch beauty is right up your alley. At only $700, it comes with an RTX 3050 and 16GB of RAM, as well as a 512GB SSD. This is near the record-low price (it only dropped lower around Prime Day), so you shouldn't hold out for a lower price — this is probably the best it's going to be this year. $680 at Best Buy

Lenovo Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Essential Gaming Laptop $688 $900 Save $212 While gaming laptops can be expensive, there are plenty of budget options. Normally $900, this laptop is down to just $695 during this Black Friday sale and is powerful enough to handle even modern games, although the settings might not be completely maxed out. $688 at Amazon

MSI MSI Thin GF63 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop $800 $999 Save $199 At $800, this is an absolute steal. Not only is a 144Hz display — more than enough for e-sports and competitive gaming — but this laptop also comes with one of the best graphics cards you can buy right now, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen it, it's still one heck of a deal. $800 at Amazon

ASUS ASUS ROG Strix G15 (2022) Gaming Laptop $885 $1,000 Save $115 ROG Strix is one of the better known brands in gaming laptops and sports an RTX 3050, a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and a slew of other features that make it a fantastic choice for that gamer looking to get a little bit more edge in CS: GO. $885 at Amazon

Best Buy Corsair Voyager Gaming Laptop $2,000 Although Corsair is better known for their accessories, they also produce gaming laptops — and the Corsair Voyager is a whopping 50% off in this Black Friday sale. You can $1,000 on a machine that comes packed with 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and high-end AMD Radeon graphics. Not only is this the lowest price we've ever seen for this model, but it's the absolute best discount on a gaming laptop this year. $999,999 at Best Buy

acer Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop $1,000 $1,400 Save $400 The Nitro 17 is another huge laptop[ that gives an abundance of screen space for gaming, along with all the power you could ask for. It even has a 165Hz display for buttery-smooth animations that will give you an edge up in the most competitive games. The discount is nothing to scoff at, either. Sure, it's not the lowest we've seen — but it's still a great deal considering the components packed into this machine. $1,000 at Amazon

Alienware Alienware m18 AMD Gaming Laptop $2,390 $3,000 Save $610 Alienware is a well-known name in the gaming laptop business, with years of history and development backing it up. This laptop is testament to that, with an 18-inch display, a whopping 480Hz refresh rate, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4080, and blazing-fast processor. There is no game on the market this laptop can't handle; in fact, you can even run a complicated VR rig off this if you wanted. This is also the lowest price on record for this laptop. If you've been waiting for a sign to snatch it up, this is it. $2,390 at Amazon

MSI MSI Stealth 17 Studio 17.3-inch Gaming Laptop $2,400 $2,799 Save $399 Gaming laptops are a hefty investment, but they're worth it — especially when you consider that this 17-inch monster comes with a 240Hz display, an RTX 4080, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Essentially, this is a powerhouse of a laptop that will be able to handle the latest and greatest games on maxed-out settings with ease. $2,400 at Amazon

