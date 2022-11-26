We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

You can still score Black Friday deals at Nordstrom — save up to 60% on Ugg, Tory Burch and more

Izabella Zaydenberg
Barefoot Dreams cardigan, Uggs, Kate Spade bag
The Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 sale is here! (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Black Friday event is a fashion lover's paradise, and with a seemingly endless array of markdowns on Ugg slippers ($30 off!), Kate Spade totes (a wild $159 off) and more, you'll have plenty to choose from for both gifts and treats for yourself. But if you want to get the best deals, you have to move fast, says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. “According to our survey, 70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year," she says. That means many have started holiday shopping early to distribute cash flow more evenly, so sellouts are expected. There's no time to waste — let's go!

The top picks from the Nordstrom sale:

  • Kate Spade New York Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote

    $239$398Save $159
    Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

    $45$75Save $30
    Nordstrom

  • Levi's 501 High Waist Raw Crop Straight Leg Jeans

    $49$98Save $49
    Nordstrom

Want more? Shop Nordstrom Black Friday deals below:

Nordstrom

Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag

$209$298Save $89
This colorful bag is just the right size for running errands or a night out — and the pop of bright yellow is the perfect antidote to cold weather blues.
$209 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings

$35$69Save $35
There's something about rib leggings that makes them look and feel that much cozier than smooth versions. This Zella pair boasts a high waist, compressive fit and even pockets big enough for a phone.
$35 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Kate Spade New York Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote

$239$398Save $159
This slouchy tote has it all — plenty of zip and snap pockets, a stable flat base and a sturdy pebbled leather exterior. It even fits a 13-inch laptop, so it's an excellent travel or work companion.
$239 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Ugg Cozy Slipper

$70$100Save $30
Available in a six colors, these suede slippers are made with genuine plush shearling, so they feel downright luxurious. They make an excellent gift, though at this price, you'd be remiss to not get yourself a pair too.
$70 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Levi's 501 High Waist Raw Crop Straight Leg Jeans

$49$98Save $49
With a high waist, no-stretch denim and booty-contouring fit, it's no wonder these Levi's are considered a cult classic. Snag 'em for half off.
$49 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Adidas Supernova Running Shoe

$60$100Save $40
These sneakers might be designed for runners, but you'll benefit from their pillow-like cushioning and support even if you have no intention of going for a jog.
$60 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas

$45$75Save $30
Contrast piping and a menswear inspired fit make these pajamas look appropriate for whatever your day holds, even if it's well past your morning coffee.
$45 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights

$52$90Save $38
These sweat-wicking leggings are excellent for whatever your day throws at you — be it errands, chores or just binging the latest season of The Crown.
$52 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer

$105$150Save $45
Available in a dizzying array of colors and fabrics, these loafers have an army of fans raving about how blissfully comfortable they are — even for those that tend to get blisters and cuts from similar styles.
$105 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater

$50$79Save $30
Sweater weather calls for a cozy turtleneck, and this one — with its kiss of cashmere — is a stunning style to add to your collection.
$50 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

$80$129Save $49
A 100% cashmere sweater for $80? No, you're not dreaming. This one comes in a rainbow of colors, and we certainly won't blame you if you buy more than one.
$80 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Free People Milo Tunic Sweater

$89$148Save $59
This cloud of a sweater has an oversized fit and is perfect for pairing with leggings and jeans alike.
$89 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan

$59$148Save $89
Spend your weekend snuggled up in this impossibly soft cardigan — it's so plush, the only time you won't be wearing it around the house is whenever it's in the wash.
$59 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

$50$79Save $29
A peekaboo shoulder cutout lends a surprising flirty touch to this cozy turtleneck.
$50 at Nordstrom
Avec Les Filles

Avec Les Filles Belted Hooded Twill Wrap Coat

$200$339Save $139
This classy wrap coat comes in four vibrant shades, though we're partial to this currant hue.
$200 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

The Director Faux Leather Tote

$270$450Save $180
This Marc Jacobs tote lends a sophisticated touch to any look.
$270 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo

$15$20Save $5
Battling build-up? This shampoo breaks through any product and residue you might have accumulated on your locks.
$15 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Lauren Ralph Lauren Faux Suede Jacket with Faux Shearling Trim

$140$250Save $110
This retro-inspired jacket boasts plush faux shearling trim and is made with a soft faux suede. It's lightweight, too, perfect for warmer winter days and spring.
$140 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom

Madewell Funnel Neck Drop Shoulder Cotton Sweater

$47$78Save $31
This chunky knit is a must for the coldest winter days.
$47 at Nordstrom

