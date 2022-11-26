You can still score Black Friday deals at Nordstrom — save up to 60% on Ugg, Tory Burch and more

The Nordstrom Black Friday 2022 sale is here! (Photo: Nordstrom)

The Nordstrom Black Friday event is a fashion lover's paradise, and with a seemingly endless array of markdowns on Ugg slippers ($30 off!), Kate Spade totes (a wild $159 off) and more, you'll have plenty to choose from for both gifts and treats for yourself. But if you want to get the best deals, you have to move fast, says Kristin McGrath, shopping expert with RetailMeNot. “According to our survey, 70% of shoppers are taking inflation into consideration this year," she says. That means many have started holiday shopping early to distribute cash flow more evenly, so sellouts are expected. There's no time to waste — let's go!

The top picks from the Nordstrom sale:

Want more? Shop Nordstrom Black Friday deals below:

Nordstrom Tory Burch Perry Bombé Mini Bag $209 $298 Save $89 This colorful bag is just the right size for running errands or a night out — and the pop of bright yellow is the perfect antidote to cold weather blues. $209 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings $35 $69 Save $35 There's something about rib leggings that makes them look and feel that much cozier than smooth versions. This Zella pair boasts a high waist, compressive fit and even pockets big enough for a phone. $35 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Kate Spade New York Knott Colorblocked Pebble Leather Tote $239 $398 Save $159 This slouchy tote has it all — plenty of zip and snap pockets, a stable flat base and a sturdy pebbled leather exterior. It even fits a 13-inch laptop, so it's an excellent travel or work companion. $239 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Ugg Cozy Slipper $70 $100 Save $30 Available in a six colors, these suede slippers are made with genuine plush shearling, so they feel downright luxurious. They make an excellent gift, though at this price, you'd be remiss to not get yourself a pair too. $70 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Adidas Supernova Running Shoe $60 $100 Save $40 These sneakers might be designed for runners, but you'll benefit from their pillow-like cushioning and support even if you have no intention of going for a jog. $60 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Moonlight Eco Pajamas $45 $75 Save $30 Contrast piping and a menswear inspired fit make these pajamas look appropriate for whatever your day holds, even if it's well past your morning coffee. $45 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights $52 $90 Save $38 These sweat-wicking leggings are excellent for whatever your day throws at you — be it errands, chores or just binging the latest season of The Crown. $52 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer $105 $150 Save $45 Available in a dizzying array of colors and fabrics, these loafers have an army of fans raving about how blissfully comfortable they are — even for those that tend to get blisters and cuts from similar styles. $105 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Treasure & Bond Turtleneck Sweater $50 $79 Save $30 Sweater weather calls for a cozy turtleneck, and this one — with its kiss of cashmere — is a stunning style to add to your collection. $50 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Nordstrom Cashmere Crewneck Sweater $80 $129 Save $49 A 100% cashmere sweater for $80? No, you're not dreaming. This one comes in a rainbow of colors, and we certainly won't blame you if you buy more than one. $80 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Free People Milo Tunic Sweater $89 $148 Save $59 This cloud of a sweater has an oversized fit and is perfect for pairing with leggings and jeans alike. $89 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan $59 $148 Save $89 Spend your weekend snuggled up in this impossibly soft cardigan — it's so plush, the only time you won't be wearing it around the house is whenever it's in the wash. $59 at Nordstrom

Nordstrom Aveda Rosemary Mint Purifying Shampoo $15 $20 Save $5 Battling build-up? This shampoo breaks through any product and residue you might have accumulated on your locks. $15 at Nordstrom

