Blac Chyna calls breast reduction, silicone removal from her butt 'the best decisions': 'I’ve been changing my life'

Blac Chyna is sharing a piece of her "life-changing journey" on social media. (Photo: Getty Images)

Blac Chyna is "stepping into a different way" after getting surgery to have her breasts and butt reduced.

The 34-year-old took to social media to share clips of what she's calling a "life-changing journey," which includes an evolution in her appearance. In Monday's post, she shared the process of going back under the knife and why she was doing so.

"I'm at the doctor's office right now and as y'all know, I've been changing my life and changing my ways. So one of the things that I feel is gonna take me to the next level is obviously taking some of these ass shots out," she said in the first video of the carousel.

The former Rob & Chyna reality TV star went on to say in subsequent video that she also made the decision to reduce her breasts because she's "passed that stage, I've been there done that," she said. "This is actually my fifth time, hopefully my last time, getting my breasts done."

Chyna explained that the decision was just a piece of a journey she's been on to reclaim her identity. She also warned followers that the procedure she underwent at just 19 years old to increase the size of her butt could have caused complications to her health.

"I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff," she said. "I haven't had any crazy complications since I got it. ... But now I’m moving [up] in life, so I want this out of my ass so I can grow."

She shared in a recent interview that the catalyst to these changes were her children — 10-year-old son King Cairo who she shares with rapper Tyga and 6-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian — as she spoke about exploring sobriety and deactivating her OnlyFans.

"I'm just changing every thing about me so it's like people that I had to cut off, certain business relationships I had to kind of cut off, different ways of making income I had to cut off. So I just wanted to just really focus on me," she said on The Jason Lee Show, noting that she wants to set a good example for her kids. "At a certain age, they see and gravitate to everything. ... All that stuff is a dead end and I know that I'm worth way more than that."

The process of acting on those life changes is proving to be equally challenging and rewarding, according to her Instagram post.

"I'm very, very, very, very happy. I'm in recovery mode right now, got my bandages on," she shared in the Instagram carousel's last video, which was recorded on Sunday, three days post-operation.

She called the reduction in her boobs and butt "one of the best decisions," although it wasn't the easiest. "My procedure took over eight and a half hours, y'all, because of the simple fact that whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking [it]," she said.

While Chyna continues to recover from the surgeries, she's provided updates on her decision to "retire the long sharp nails," which she also revealed in her Instagram post. On Monday, she shared an update with a photo of her bare natural nails.

"I feel so free without the long stiletto nails, shoutout to all the women that wear them. They no longer serve my purpose," she wrote alongside her birth name, Angela White. She also used her birth name to sign an inspirational quote on her post.

"You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that," she wrote.

