TikTokers are obsessed with this machine that can remove any stain — and it's on sale for less than $100 today

If you ever need shopping inspiration, TikTok is one of the best places to look. Users uncover some real hidden gems. You never know what you'll find while aimlessly scrolling the app.

One of the best home finds discovered on TikTok deep-cleans your home, and the videos are straight-up mesmerizing.

TikTok user @brittanyalbaranoo recently reviewed BISSELL's Little Green Portable Spot Cleaner on TikTok, and you won't believe the results. It works so well that it removed a coffee stain in her car from more than four years ago. My jaw is still on the floor even though I've watched this video one zillion times.

To put it bluntly, the BISSELL Little Green Cleaner literally sucks up messes, and you can see it in action as you're using the device.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Because of this cleaner's powerful suction, you can scrub, spray and lift up virtually any kind of spot or stain — no matter how old it is. Designed to combat carpet stains, the machine is also portable. That means it's perfect for cleaning up messes in your car or on furniture, too. To use the cleaner, be sure to fill it with the included Spot and Stain Febreze Formula.

In @brittanyalbaranoo's TikTok video, you can see the coffee sucked up by the cleaner. She's left stunned and says she "has no words" for how good the device works. Since posting the video, it's racked up more than 2.4 million likes.

While the videos are a little gross to watch, they prove that the cleaner pulls up any debris from carpeting, furniture upholstery and more. One TikTok user Erica Gremminger even used the BISSELL Little Green Cleaner to get rid of an old mattress stain — that's impressive.

But don't just take it from TikTokers — nearly 60,000 Amazon shoppers also swear by the Little Green Cleaner, too. Clearly, the next time you need to deep-clean something in your home or car, use the Little Green Cleaner to get the job done.

If you liked this story, check out the best editor-approved Prime Day deals to shop right now.

Your Fall Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In The Know. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best October Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

More from In The Know:

The 19 best Prime Day bedding and mattress deals to make you feel like you live in a luxury hotel, because you're worth it

13 viral TikTok home Prime Day deals that are just pure genius

These 6 sweater dresses are all $30 or less for Prime Day and will keep you cute and cozy all season

Literally everybody swooped up these 9 Prime Day deals yesterday — and they're still on sale!

The post This super satisfying stain cleaner is the most random viral TikTok hack, and it's on sale for Prime Day appeared first on In The Know.